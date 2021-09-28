Palmer supports Norris and criticizes McLaren

Former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer believes that Lando Norris is not to blame for missing the victory in Sochi …

Jolyon Palmer: “I don’t think Lando did anything wrong. Yes, he has made mistakes in the past, but anyone can make a mistake. Both Hamilton and Verstappen had them, but without this it is impossible – they learn from mistakes.

Now Hamilton and Verstappen are performing at a fantastic level, which Lando almost matches. He is very close to them and this year is having a brilliant season.

In the race, he made decisions on the very scarce information available to him. And he made the same decision to stay on the track as Hamilton – seven-time world champion with all his experience. So I drop any charges against Norris.

Norris should not be accused of being arrogant for asking his engineer to “shut up.” Instead of stating the fact that the track is becoming slippery, the team should have provided him with information.

Have you ever driven Formula 1 slicks on a wet track, leading the race three laps from the finish line with Lewis Hamilton breathing in your back? His phrase is due to the tension he felt. If you have any information, please provide it. Needless to say, it gets slippery. This should be brief information, for example: “The rain will intensify. Pit stop on this circle. “

On the command bridge, they must be able to make decisions, and not provide the rider with useless information at a time when it is already difficult for him. Mercedes has much more experience of fighting in such conditions, so they orientated themselves better and Hamilton won the hundredth victory.

If Riccardo and his engineers won at Monza, then Lando and his half of the boxes have not been in such a stressful situation for a long time, if ever. “