Pittsburgh 0-3 Columbus, Yegor Chinakhov scored seven goals in four games, video

Egor has reached the next level of difficulty and continues to demonstrate his main strength – an excellent shot.

“We are Chinakhov’s fans”. The Russian already has seven goals in four games for Columbus

Russian Egor Chinakhov continues to successfully complete the NHL levels and score in every match he played. Today I put the first and winning Pittsburgh.





“Russian phenomenon, a special guy!” What they write after Chinakhov’s first hat-trick in America

Initial difficulty level

Chinakhov passed the first level playfully, gaining momentum with each match. He impressed everyone in the Traverse City Rookie Tournament – a goal in the first leg, a double in the second, a hat-trick in the third. Easily!

Chinakhov did not skimp on compliments – teammates compared his throw with the standard – throw Alexandra Ovechkinaand the general manager of Columbus noted that the Russian dominated the tournament.

Jarmo Kekeläinen Yegor was hardly surprised at such a performance, it was not for nothing that he chose him in the first round. But the rookie tournament is not quite the NHL yet, but only its dressing room. Not quite the same level of players and resistance, more chances for young players to show themselves.

“Chinakhov completely dominates the tournament thanks to his ability to score goals, and now it’s almost ridiculous. He has little left to prove against opponents and goalkeepers of this level, and it will be very interesting to see how his talents show up in the training camp, which begins this week, “- rightly noted the author of the official website of Columbus. Jeff Freedom.

Second level of difficulty

The second level is the NHL preseason, where not only young people go out on the ice, but also experienced hockey players, and already quite serious felling for a place in the composition begins. And at this level, Chinakhov immediately began to demonstrate his magnificent throw. His puck in the first period turned out to be extremely important – in the first period Pittsburgh dominated, while Columbus created almost nothing in the attack and were often removed, but were leading after 20 minutes, which helped to roll into the game and increase the pace in the future.

Video rights reserved by NHL Enterprises, LP You can watch the video at Tweeted the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Is that, he already has seven goals in four games? We are Chinahov’s fans, ”responded to the fantastic efficiency of the Russian in the“ Twitter ”of Columbus.

Chinakhov spent 13 minutes 22 seconds on the ice and scored five shots, which was the best result in the team. “I don’t think Chinakhov’s shot will go anywhere. He has a gift for taking the puck to the net. It’s not easy, but it’s important that he succeeds in shooting on target. In today’s match, like the rest of the guys, he only improved during the game, “said the head coach of the team. Brad Larsen.

“So, everyone is starting to understand how good Chinakhov’s shot is. The 20-year-old Russian and the best KHL rookie of 2021 has a shot that has it all – he shoots quickly and accurately, and the puck flies at a killer speed. He used his shot against Tristan Jarry when Pittsburgh striker Justin Amedia gave him time and space and Chinakhov used it by sending the puck into the top corner. Chinakhov also showed very good playmaker skills. He still has a lot to learn, but it is impossible not to think about what this guy is capable of after adaptation, ”wrote Svoboda.

Now Chinakhov’s task is not to slow down at this level and continue to use his throw. The next level of difficulty is the regular NHL championship.