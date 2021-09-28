Players complain about huge queues in New World – developers are solving the problem | Games

Users of Amazon’s new MMO, New World, reported large queues on the day the game was released. In some cases, the number of people waiting to enter the server exceeds 10 thousand. The developers of the title reported that they are already working on the problem.

Dota 2 streamer and caster were among those waiting to enter the server Evgeny Sh4dowehhh Alekseev… On his personal Telegram channel, he said that at some point he was 11,065th in the queue and moved up 40 positions in ten minutes.

Developers New World notedthat new worlds were added to solve the problem. At the same time, the Amazon Games studio does not plan to expand the capacity of each individual server.

Amazon Games: “Thank you all for your incredible support on New World’s release day! We are aware of world logon queues and server issues. The development team is working hard to resolve the situation so everyone can come in and play! Thank you for your patience”.

The release of New World took place on September 28th after repeated postponements of the release date and several stages of testing. The release of the MMO on Twitch at the time of publication of the material is followed by more than 620 thousand people.