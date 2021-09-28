Porto – Liverpool. Forecast and bet for 2.00 / Football predictions

In the second round of the Champions League group stage, Porto will play against Liverpool at home on 28 September. The starting whistle for this game will be given at 22:00 Moscow time. Porto – Liverpool: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Porto

Champions League group stage Porto in the first round he played on the road in a draw with Atletico Madrid (0: 0).

In the Portuguese championship, the team is in second place, four points behind Benfica. So far, the competitor is going without losses.

“Dragons”, in turn, have already lost points twice. They drew with Maritimo and Sporting Lisbon. Both matches were away.

Sergio Conceição’s team have scored 16 goals in seven rounds, conceding only four goals.

“Liverpool”

The Merseysides got off to a good start in the Champions League, where in the first round of the group stage they voluntarily defeated Milan 3: 2 at home.

In the current championship of England “Liverpool” lost points at home with Chelsea (1: 1) and away with Brentford (3: 3).

In the other four Premier League matches, Jurgen Klopp’s wards have achieved victories, never conceding in these games.

Including last season, the Reds have won nine of their last 11 Premier League games and have been unbeaten for 16 straight games, taking over 12 of them.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers naturally consider guests to be a favorite, whose win rate is equal to 1.75…

The home team’s success is measured in 4.50, while a draw is in 3.90…

Our forecast and bid – Liverpool win and two or more goals will be scored in the match for 2.00.