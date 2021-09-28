PSG – Manchester City – 2: 0, September 28, Champions League match, Messi scored the first goal for PSG, match analysis

The main question on the eve of the most Hollywood match of the group stage of the Champions League – will all three PSG superstars come out from the first minutes? There were several reasons for this question.

Messi got into the application, but seemed to be injured. Although the injury itself was in doubt, because it surprisingly coincided with his displeasure with the replacement. It is good if he recovered from the injury, and very bad if the micro-problem was inflated by the club’s PR service to the injury in order to hide the conflict. But there was another reason to expect surprises from the starting lineup. Messi, Neymar and Mbappe at the base – this is hell not only for the opposing defenders, but also for their own midfield.

Fortunately for Mauricio Pochettino, Verratti recovered and was ready to play from the first minutes. Except him, Pochettino released Geye and Herreru, clearly wanting to get maximum mobility and endurance in the center of the field.

Manchester City played the usual 4-3-3 pattern with Kancelu on the left flank. There was a question about the center forward: who will be the false nine, Bernard, De Bruyne or even Grealish? Pep Guardiola made an unexpected, but in principle conservative decision and played with a real forward. Out on the edge Sterling…

The game began with frightening pressure from the guests. Under this pressure, PSG stubbornly adhered to attempts to leave the defense through a low play, but it turned out terrible: only 12 accurate passes in five minutes. During the same time, the guests scored 40 and laid siege to the penalty area.

City kicked off similarly against Chelsea three days ago. Total control in the first half did not become a source of chances, but it completely deprived the Londoners of the opportunity to launch counterattacks. But the great start of City in Paris received an unexpected development: the very first episode, when the hosts caught the ball, ended with a goal.

Have Verratti passed a pass to Mbappe between the lines, he turned around and gave to Messi, then the ball got connected along the edge Hakimi and extended for the same Mbappe…

A very fast combination with a constant advance of the ball: “City” was in the majority in the episode, but due to the cool movement and speed, the Parisians were constantly playing on a free partner. To score after the lumbago should have Neymarbut unexpectedly missed the ball and rolled it slightly instead of hitting it. But he played the first on the rebound Geye… A man who, in voting for the author of a goal in this match, would have taken one of the last places – but hit perfectly, in the top nine.

Photo: Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

The goal greatly knocked the game out of rhythm: PSG caught hold of the ball a few more times, the guests lost their pressure, so the hosts even carried out a couple of positional attacks. Only 15 minutes later the City players returned to their previous intensity in another penalty area. After that, and until the end of the half, the game went according to the “possession versus the bus” scenario.





PSG is not a team yet. Messi plays by himself

In positional defense, PSG used a hybrid scheme: Geye sat as the fifth defender, and Mbappe returned to midfield. Apparently, this was a reaction to connections Bernard: he constantly shifted to the attack, while Walker or Marez created width on the flank. It would be difficult for the four to cope with such saturation of the first line, but the five in the line basically coped. Geye more often stayed against Marese, while Mendes kept my distance from Kimpembe…

Once in a time, PSG’s low block failed. Walker, Marez and Bernard created an overload in the right semi-flank, and then through Rodri quickly moved the ball to Grealish to the left edge. Gaps formed, in one of them the ball received De Bruyne and perfectly hung on the line of the goalkeeper, where they burst Sterling and Bernard… Sterling hit the crossbar and Bernard in some incomprehensible way – into the barbell, although he finished off from half a meter into an empty net all alone.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video on the Match TV Twitter account.…

The advantage of the guests is indicated by a simple statistic: blow Geye remained the only one, inflicted on the goal Ederson from outside the penalty area. While at the gate Donnarumms from the penalty area they beat seven times. At the end of the half, there was another significant moment when De Bruyne stepped on my foot Geye… There was yellow and no injury, although there were immediately fears about both. Apparently, the decision was influenced by the fact that Geye he went into the tackle, and De Bruyne could not have time to remove his leg.

The scenario of the second half could have been easily predicted: City will continue to press, since the score leaves no other options, and PSG will definitely have several opportunities to scatter in a counterattack.

In principle, it happened. Sterling could score right after the break, De Bruyne jumped to the gate at an angle after 10 minutes, but did not outplay Donnarummu – that is, the constant pressure of the guests led to moments. But the Parisians also quite quickly passed a couple of casts on Mbappe… I ruined one counterattack just Mbappe inaccurate pass, to another Neymar burst into the penalty area, dragging the ball, and shot into the near.

Photo: Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

PSG counterattacks were too frequent to speak of a City dominance. After the break, the guests had a great advantage, territorially and in possession, but it could not be called a game with only one goal. Not as much as at the beginning of the match.

At the 69th minute Guardiola released instead Grealisha Fodena, and he brightened up the game: he figured out several times with Hakimi on the flank and shot dangerously.

Perhaps, City lacked for a goal not some game elements, but just a forward: a player who was used to playing in the center of the penalty area, reacting to bounces and opening up in tight spaces. Well, to score from slaughter positions is also. The guests did not create moment by moment, but in terms of the sum of approaches, half-chances and obvious opportunities for a goal, they played a couple of goals for sure.

In this scenario, a lot depended on the implementation. And PSG turned out to be better. Messi it took four games to score the first goal after leaving Barcelona, ​​but the goal was great. Long-range strike, under pressure – this is not even a chance to score for anyone else.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video on the Match TV Twitter account.…

Messi scored the most difficult goal in an unobvious situation, but the goal itself cannot be called completely accidental: the episode began again after an interception in his own half of the field, and after a sharp turn on Hakimi on the edge, the counterattack developed three to three. And the same Messi dragged the ball 30 meters without resistance, before playing with Mbappe… The hosts had counter-attacks similar in structure in the second half.

Bottom line: City were clearly the best team in the first half and deserved to score even more than one goal per game overall. But the second goal killed the game, after which the guests did not create anything. PSG are still not convinced that such a squad is able to consistently achieve success in big matches. Still, the result was too much influenced by luck. But this is the Champions League, it is pointless to look for logic in this tournament. Well, yes, ignoring the incredible skill level of PSG’s attack group is also wrong. If someone should squeeze the maximum out of a few moments and refute logic, then these are these three.