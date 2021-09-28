PSG – Manchester City, prediction and bet on the Champions League match on September 28, bookmaker odds, where to look, what time it starts – September 28, 2021

The most top-notch sign of Tuesday in the Champions League is the battle between PSG and Manchester City. We make a prediction for the match, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the PSG – Manchester City match start and where to watch the meeting

The match of the 2nd round of the Champions League PSG – Manchester City will take place on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes stadium. The beginning is at 22:00 (Moscow time). The main referee of the match is the Spanish referee Carlos de Cerro Grande. You can watch the game live on Match TV.

Odds of the bookmakers for the match PSG – Manchester City

Before the match

The duel of the two main favorites of Group A in Paris should answer the question whether Leipzig and Club Brugge have any prospects, or are the outsiders still needing to focus on the fight for a ticket to the Europa League.

In the first round, Guardiola’s team played with Leipzig, staging a scoring extravaganza – 6: 3. There is a feeling that we are unlikely to see a more productive meeting this season. The British came to France amid a 1-0 win over Tuchel and his Chelsea. Mancunians again returned to the group of leaders of the championship of England. As for the losses, Gundogan and Zinchenko are still being treated by City, plus Mendy was suspended from the team’s games due to a sex scandal.

PSG are doing very well in the championship: eight games – eight wins, and already the advantage from Lance is nine points. The intrigue in France died without ever being born. But much more interesting is what the Parisians will show in the Champions League, and whether they can finally win the tournament. For this, it seems, the management did everything in the summer, but the draw with Brugge (1: 1) is a little alarming. The leaders remained, Messi, Ramos, Donnarumma and Hakimi appeared. Only now the star Argentinean cannot join the team’s game in any way, he even managed to quarrel with Pochettino without shaking hands with him, and Ramos has not yet made his debut due to injury. By the way, Lionel himself, together with Verratti, experienced health problems, but on the eve of the meeting, both worked in a common group.

Why isn’t Paris a favorite? Part of the reason is Messi’s current form. In 2016, he upset Guardiola and his City by scoring a 4-0 hat-trick in Barcelona. In Manchester, the Argentine scored one goal, while Barça lost (1: 3). But now, after 5 years, Messi is far from optimal shape and still cannot find a place for himself in Pochettino’s scheme.

Forecast for the match PSG – Manchester City

Parisians will have a hard time even with such a cool and stellar cast. So far, this team still does not have a pronounced leader who can lead everyone. “Citizens” will obviously be satisfied with a draw, given that they won the first match. Will Guardiola take risks to secure victory at any cost? Unlikely. The same goes for Pochettino. PSG should have won, but it is much more important not to lose. With such introductory notes, it seems to us that it would be more logical to bet on a draw.

Our forecast for the PSG – Manchester City match: a draw, odds – 3.60.

