PSG undeservedly beat Manchester City in the Champions League. Mauricio Pochettino was rescued by Lionel Messi and other stars

“Every PSG striker has an outstanding level, but together they weaken the team. I don’t understand why Paris is considered the favorite in the Champions League. In my opinion, English teams are more dangerous, ”Michael Owen said on BT Sport. The Englishman’s reply was heard on September 16. Almost two weeks later, the phrase found a new context, because the first goal of Lionel Messi after leaving Barcelona came in a game with Manchester City.

At first glance, PSG took perfect revenge on Pep Guardiola for his defeat in the 2020/21 Championships semifinals. 2: 0 and Messi’s goal are the best components for success. However, City acted more holistically. In Paris, the team from Manchester was simply unlucky.

The main success of Guardiola in the match against PSG has to do with the attack. “Manchester City” competently populated someone else’s penalty area and took shots from close range. Pep’s strategy was based on the broad positions of Riyad Marez and Jack Grealish. Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva saturating the Parisians’ box. Sometimes Kevin de Bruyne joined the Englishman and the Portuguese.

Manchester City attacking model: Grilish takes a wide position, Silva and Sterling saturate the penalty area, De Bruyne runs alongside Photo: Other Agency

It was Sterling and Silva who became the authors of City’s first chances in the match – both players hit the crossbar in the 26th minute. De Bruyne delivered the ball to Rahim and Bernard.

The effectiveness of Manchester City is confirmed by the numbers. 12 out of 18 shots of the guests fell on the penalty area of ​​PSG. 11 close shots came from the game. Guardiola’s team delivered the ball to the advanced zones with high quality and created a lot of chances.

A separate detail in City’s tactics was tied up on the right semi-flank. From here, the guests struck five blows. Pep’s strategy was to push Nunu Mendes into a tight position and shoot out from under him. Judging by the number of shots fired from the zone, the idea worked.

After the game, Guardiola logically did not admit defeat: “We did everything – only a goal was missing. PSG defended low and responded with counterattacks. Unfortunately, the opponent didn’t need much for two goals. We’ll have a hearty dinner tonight, have a glass of wine, recover and get ready for the game against Liverpool.

Guardiola is right: PSG scored two goals with little blood. Mauricio Pochettino’s team struck only six shots on the goal, half of which came from outside the penalty area. The hosts were helped by Gianluigi Donnarumma, who gave seven saves. On the ball, the Parisians offered almost no constructive ideas.

With Messi in PSG it is easier to get out of the pressure. Now the team has got one more player, who shifts in depth and drags the ball under pressure, in a pair to Neymar. But this does not negate the ill-conceived play in the opponent’s half.

“Eight PSG players defended. Only three attacked. Any match can be won with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, ”concluded Owen Hargreaves. Paris can indeed take a few more victories in this manner. The only question is whether a powerful trio without working tactics will be enough to win the Champions League.

PSG – Manchester City – 2: 0

