PSG’s main star is not Lionel Messi or Mbappe at all. Who?

Seven years ago, Igor Smolnikov gave the best season of his career. He loosened up the right flank, sparked with lumbago, threw assists, sometimes scored himself. “Zenith” then smashed everyone in a row, but by the middle of autumn St. Petersburg residents were a little tired – only Smolnikov was running around. After Igor gave the result in a couple of matches in a row, Andre Villas-Boas gathered the guys in the locker room and turned to the legionnaires: Hulk, Danny, Witsel and so on. “Are you crazy, stars? Is it normal that our right-back brings points? Igoryan works for you all! ”

About the same speech at the beginning of this season could have been issued by Mauricio Pochettino. PSG is going very briskly (8 out of 8), but with the default celebrities, everything is still tough. Neymar and Di Maria missed half the distance, Messi did not get in shape and is insolent to the coach, Ramos is being treated, Donnarumma is furious with Navas – in general, the atmosphere is so-so.

“Paris” could already have lost a bunch of points, but the softened partners are regularly rescued by the local Smolnikov – Ashraf Hakimi. The French flagship snatched the right lateral from Inter last summer, and it was definitely not in vain. The Moroccan played solo against Metz, assisted with Brest and Reims, and also put out Troyes at the start of the championship – a real machine.

A month ago, PSG was praised for the transfer work: formally, it took 0 euros to sign Messi, Ramos and goalkeeper Gigi. But life shows that you still have to pay for real quality – of all the newcomers, Hakimi was the most organic one, who cost 60 million euros. Ashraf has not yet shown himself in the Champions League, but in France he shows the most daring and modern football in the context of his role.

Below is a graphical graph showing how much the Moroccan outperforms the median right-back (vertical line):

It turns out that the African is tearing apart the competitors in terms of expected goals, assists, shots, passes under attack and passes to the penalty area. He completely covers the flank, managing to keep the level in the selections and won martial arts. Only interceptions sag, but here it is important to consider the number of attempts. PSG’s domination in Ligue 1 does not mean that the full-back will win the ball in advance, so everything is fine.

The only problem is in the level of the French championship, but here is the schedule for last season. Serie A can hardly be called weak – on the contrary, it is in its prime. And there, Hakimi also had an outstanding defensive performance:

The strangest thing about this story is Ashraf’s Madrid motivation, which is no different from Kilian Mbappe’s. True, unlike the Frenchman, the Moroccan was already in the Real Madrid system, but at first he was shaken off on loan, and then sold altogether. In the summer, Madrid had the right to buy Hakimi from Inter, but did not: obviously, Perez is pleased with Carvajal and Vasquez. But the African’s agent said that the foundation of Real Madrid is still Ashraf’s ultimate goal.

At the same time, the guy is convinced: it was not Zidane who kicked him out of the Spanish club, but the political intrigues of the bosses. On the one hand, this means that Hakimi is offended by Florentino and his managers, but in theory he is ready to forgive them. On the other hand, there is a scenario in which Zizou will head PSG – and this will be happiness for the grown-up Moroccan.

The main thing is not to jitter. Antonio Conte said that a year ago Hakimi so wanted to show himself to Real Madrid in the Champions League that he burned out and failed the away game. If this happens in this campaign, all local feats of Ashraf will instantly be reset. But it will become clear why Perez disliked him: the president of Madrid needs guys who are not afraid of responsibility, and not companions, ready to destroy only Rennes and Lorient.

