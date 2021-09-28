Referencing Former Game Director Removed From Overwatch 2 | Overwatch

Blizzard got rid of the Jeff Kaplan reference from Overwatch 2. The former director of the original Overwatch left the company in April 2021 after almost 20 years with the company.

Gamers noticed that the name of the fictional pizzeria was changed in the demo footage of the New York map from OW 2. Initially, the developers made a reference to Kaplan, calling the diner Jeph’s Corner Pizza, but in a fresh overview video, it turned into just Corner Pizza. The misspelling of the former director’s name is a reference to the story of how Jeff Kaplan first visited the Starbucks on the premises of Blizzard.

Jeff Kaplan is indirectly associated with the Blizzard scandal. At the time of publication of the material, there were no specific charges against him. Most Blizzard employees speak positively of the former director. Wherein accused in violent actions against colleagues Alex Afrasiabi is a close friend of Kaplan. Gamers suggested that Blizzard got rid of the reference to the former director “just in case”, since the proceedings on the topic of discrimination against women are still ongoing.