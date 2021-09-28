Researchers calculate how many days it takes to buy a new iPhone 13

About two weeks ago, Apple introduced the iPhone 13, the official prices for the base model of which in Russia start at 79,990 rubles. Money SuperMarket employees conducted a study in which they found out how many hours (or days) residents of different regions of the world need to work in order to buy a new product.

As a basis, the experts took the version of the iPhone 13 with 128 GB of internal memory and the average (not minimum) salary in each country. It is worth noting that the cost of smartphones in the regions differs, as well as the wealth of people, so in some regions it is sometimes difficult to buy a new product.

For example, Brazil is definitely the country that sells the most expensive iPhone 13. There, the 128GB model costs about $ 1,449. A person with an average salary needs to work 86 days to buy it.

However, the undisputed record is held by the Philippines, where the same model costs residents $ 1,025. In this country, people have to work 97 days to get an iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage.

In Hong Kong, they sell the cheapest iPhone 13 with 128 GB in the world. The model is priced at $ 874 and is available to residents with an average salary after seven days of operation. Switzerland has become the leader in the list of countries with the most affordable iPhone 13. This is where people need to work only four days to buy a new product.

In Russia, you will have to work hard for about 3 months, while not spending on anything else – according to the calculations of the researchers, it will take Russians 428 and a half working hours to earn an iPhone 13 with 128 GB of memory.

Experts note that all calculations were carried out taking into account a typical eight-hour workday, and prices were taken from the official Apple websites in each country. For the United States and Canada, the average state and provincial tax was also taken into account.

Read also: Google tests YouTube video download in browser…