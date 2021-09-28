Results of the day: the first goals of Chinakhov and Buchnevich

Pittsburgh Penguins 0-3 Columbus Blue Jackets

Yegor Chinakhov’s goal was victorious for Columbus in the away match. It was the 20-year-old striker’s first for the Blue Jackets main squad after playing several games at the Prospect in Traverse City, where the Russian scored six goals in three games.

On Monday, he scored a killer long-range shot at the end of the first period, when the opponent gave him time and space. Very soon, NHL teams will realize that this should not be done.

Tweet from @BlueJacketsNHL: corner = picked 😮 @ EgorChinakhov | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/Hc9myfQ4mk

“Yes, his shot is still there,” Columbus coach Brad Larsen said of Chinakhov’s ongoing goal-scoring streak. …

Chinakhov played 13:22, including almost three minutes in the power play, and became the team leader with five shots on target. He was recognized as the second star of the match after Adam Bukvist, who scored the second goal of the Blue Jackets. Set a point in the game at the end of the third period Emil Bemströmhitting an empty net.

At the Columbus goal, Jean-François Berubi (20 saves) and Jet Greaves (eight saves) played unmistakably, swapping in the middle of the second period. The Penguins have one goal conceded Tristan Jarry (eight saves) and Philip Lindbergh (12).

In the Blue Jackets, Cole Sillinger was also noticeable, assisting Chinakhov’s goal. Before the game, Larsen said about two promising players: “I really want to see them play. These two young people have qualities that I want to watch. Are they ready? We will see”.

St. Louis Blues 2-1 OT Dallas Stars

Pavel Buchnevich scored and assisted in overtime in his first preseason for St. Louis and was named the second star of the game. Buchnevich scored on the power play a minute before the end of the second period, leveling the score. Standing in front of the goal, he substituted a stick under the throw of Braden Shanna, whose stick was broken.

Tweet from @StLouisBlues: BUUUUUUUUUUCH !!! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/ZNV7udVPGm

“The majority is good,” Buchnevich said that he was entrusted with playing too much.

“He played in front of goal tonight, but we’ll see how it goes,” Blues coach Craig Beruby said.

In addition, Buchnevic, traded from the Rangers in the summer, was on the ice with Sam Anas’s decisive overtime goal. Scott Perunovich made two assists for St. Louis.

Tweet from @StLouisBlues: That’s all, folks. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/3GOpI1jsD5

Dallas’ only goal two minutes before the end of the first period was scored by Riley Tufty. There were no Russian players in the “Stars”, but made his debut at the gate Braden Holtbyreflecting 15 of 16 shots. In the summer, he signed a one-year contract with Dallas.

Striker Nikita Aleksandrov also played for St. Louis (round two, # 62 in the 2019 draft). He spent 9:01 on the ice with one shot on target and a minus-1 utility.

Montreal Canadiens 5-2 Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal forward Jonathan Drouin made two assists in his first match since the end of last season, when he took time off due to constant feelings of anxiety. Drouin has not played since April 21, missing the last 12 regular season matches and the entire playoffs, where his team reached the Stanley Cup final.

The main character of the “Canadiens” was Christian DvorakSept 4 traded from “Arizona”. He scored a goal and made three assists – of which three points were scored in the majority. Montreal scored two goals each Josh Anderson and Michael Pezzetta.

The Canadiens realized two majorities in the first period, and did not miss out on more advantages. In total, “Montreal” has realized three of the majority of five, and “Toronto” – none of the three. For Maple Leafs scored on the puck Ondřej Kashe (in the minority) and David Kampf… For them, these were the first matches for “Toronto”.

At the gate, the Canadiens played Jake Allen (15/15 saves in 29:46) and Kevin Poulin (20/22). For “Toronto” at the last line played Jack Campbell (9/12 saves at 29:46) and debuted for a new club Petr Mrazek (7/8).

Four Russians played for Maple Leafs: Nikita Gusev, who is on a viewing contract (15:57, 0 points, plus -1, 1 shot), Ilya Mikheev (16:46, 0 points, 2 shots, 3 hits), Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (15:07, 0 points, minus-1) and Kirill Semenov (12:40, 0 points, 4 penalty minutes, 2 shots).

Gusev spent one and a half minutes in the majority, several times led his partners to dangerous throws, but on the whole he was invisible.

Video: MON-TOR: Mrazek copes with Pezzetta’s throw

Vancouver Canucks – Calgary Flames – 4: 2

Vancouver scored three goals in the first period, conceded two in the second, but sealed the success in the 14th minute of the third period thanks to Tanner Pearson’s puck. Also, the Canucks scored Conor Garland, JT Miller and Chase Wouters, and the defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson marked with two transfers. Striker Vasily Podkolzin played for Vancouver, made two shots on goal, but was left without points. There were no Russians in Calgary.

Arizona Coyotes 2-1 Los Angeles Kings

Arizona conceded first in the middle of the second period against Los Angeles defender Sean Walker, but then scored twice in a row. At the end of the second period he distinguished himself Louis Ericssonand the winning goal in the 10th minute of the third period was scored by Dylan Gunther. Russian players did not take part in the match.