Ronin raised nearly $ 800,000 in crowdfunding

There was no doubt that the Witcher: Ronin Kickstarter campaign would be successful, reaching its goal just a couple of hours after launch. This all seemed completely unnecessary given The Witcher’s huge fan base and CD Projekt’s virtually unlimited financial resources, but it didn’t seem to dampen the enthusiasm of the sponsors who threw a ton of money into the project.

The campaign ended with an impressive € 678,036 – just under $ 800,000 – which is 7.5x the original target and enough to cover the costs of some nice bonuses, including cover options, new stories, “premium cover “, And a bestiary. A black and white “classic manga version” of the main plot will also be included in all promises.

The Witcher: Ronin will be available for purchase through regular retail channels, but it won’t be as swanky as the titles offered through Kickstarter. The Standard Wanderer base edition will include a hardcover edition of the book as well as all applicable unlocked content, while the Deluxe Wanderer will also include a poster. This is why CD Projekt decided to do a crowdfunding campaign for the book despite being a multi-billion dollar company.

“We wanted to see if this new concept of The Witcher would be something fans would be interested in, and if so, how special we can make this collector’s edition. The more support for the comic, the more amazing new artists we can bring to create stunning artwork — all of which showcase the unique take on this Japan-inspired Witcher story. ”

“Kickstarter is an amazing channel that connects us directly with fans and gives you the opportunity to inspire the project itself! We believe Kickstarter will help The Witcher: Ronin reach its full potential and give this concept the justice it deserves. We hope you agree and we are as excited as you are to see this project grow! “

Maybe I’m naively clinging to the vision of Kickstarter as a fundraising platform for newbies who really need money, but I feel like similar results could be achieved with a simple survey, or that CD Projekt could do a second launch of the Collector’s Edition on response to the first. The Witcher: Ronin looks like an interesting take on a character, and obviously there is a strong desire for it, but the need for a Kickstarter campaign eludes me in this case.

