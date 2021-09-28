Russian biathlete decided to compete for Ukraine – 09/28/2021

Russian biathlete Daria Sidorova will play for the Ukrainian national team. The head of the Biathlon Federation of Ukraine Volodymyr Brynzak told the Sport.ua portal about this.

We are now awaiting a presidential decree on citizenship. As soon as the decree is issued, she will receive a passport and enter Kiev State University and, I hope, will perform at the Universiade in December this year. Vladimir Brynzak Head of the Biathlon Federation of Ukraine

He also noted that the athlete will prepare for the next Olympic cycle. “It will gradually adapt in Ukraine, it will try to get into the team next year to prepare for the new Olympic cycle,” the head of the federation said.

He added that he sees “prospects” in the athlete. “She runs very well. Even in the sprint, it was clear that she had the second move, only on the first lap she lost three seconds to Blashko, and won the others, ”added Bryznak.

“She is a very good and young athlete with potential. I think she will help us, ”Brynzak said.