Salma Hayek attended the premiere of her new film in London

Red carpet coverage returns to the chronicle after the pandemic. So, 54-year-old Salma Hayek yesterday became a guest of the film premiere in London – the actress attended the screening of the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”, in which she played the main role. Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson play with her there.

At the event, the actress appeared in a rather restrained outfit in a classic style, but she did not hide the joy of the long-awaited release.

Excited about the first VIP screening of The Killer’s Wife’s Bodyguard in London,

– wrote Salma, sharing a snapshot from the premiere on her Instagram.

We will remind that recently the actress frankly told how hard she suffered the coronavirus.

The film is a sequel to the 2017 film The Hitman’s Bodyguard, where Hayek had a small role. In an interview with Variety magazine, the actress admitted that she was simply shocked that her character Sonya, who appeared for only a few minutes in the first film, became one of the most beloved characters in it.

Therefore, in the continuation of the story, director Patrick Hughes decided to allocate much more screen time to the heroine, focusing all the action of the film around her.

I thought, “Oh, he’s just exaggerating. He wants to be polite.” But then, when we started talking about it, he told me the storyline, and then I realized: “My God, this guy is not only serious, but he also wants me to participate in the creation process.” Then I said, “Let’s make this really interesting and talk about menopause in a funny way.” Imagine you have a character who is already completely crazy, and then add these hormones,

– said Salma about working on the film.

The film will be released in Russia on June 16.