Salma Hayek made huge tattoos on her chest, publishing a new photo of herself in only one robe

Salma Hayek showed fans her new tattoo for her role in the upcoming indie film Bliss, which also stars Owen Wilson.

Salma Hayek made her debut with fresh chest tattoos ahead of the release of her new film “Bliss”… The 54-year-old star of the comedy film Glam Bosses posted a new post on her Instagram page on February 4 to show her fans a fresh tattoo on her bare cleavage, while Salma was wearing makeup and only a robe. “In the middle of testing #makeup #hair and #tattoo for Bliss,” she captioned the post, adding that the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The raven-haired beauty smiled as she displayed floral tattoos on her upper chest as she wore dark-rimmed glasses and black eyeshadow.

“Looks fantastic,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “Great.” Along with the upcoming indie film, which also stars Owen WilsonSalma Set To Debut In The Marvel Cinematic Universe In A Superhero Movie “Eternal”. “It was inspiring,” she told Variety, taking on the role of Ajax. “They told me at the beginning of my career, ‘This will never happen to you.’ I’m 54 now. So there was something really unusual and touching, not only for me, but for everyone around me, all different stereotypes. She’s not sexy. Do you know what I’m talking about? She’s not sexy at all. “

Salma added: “I am very small at heart. All my life I’ve been bullied for being short. And suddenly it didn’t matter so much. You are a superhero in the Marvel Universe. It touched me. ” The bikini queen has revealed some details, despite the great secrecy surrounding the film, which also features top stars such as Angelina Jolieand the fact that we weren’t even allowed to read the entire script. “I was scared … but I love that Ajax is kind of a leader. She is the only one who can talk to the Celestials. And I said, “I, too, will be subject to this test. I can play it. ” I can give instructions, tell people what to do. Then I was afraid of the outfit. I’m claustrophobic. I was very afraid that I would feel that I could not move. “

The Wanted detective thriller star said the film had “a completely different DNA” from other Marvel films. “It’s not filmed like everyone else. It’s in real places, and they’ve found some insanely believable aliens, ”she added. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about what they do with the camera, but… most of the time it’s not done by mail. The cinematography is incredible. “