Samsung extends Samsung Upgrade program to two years

The South Korean company Samsung Electronics announced new terms of the Samsung Upgrade program, where monthly payments have become lower, and users have the opportunity to update their smartphone after a year or after two years of using it. The company also assures that the terms of the annual renewal have also become more profitable: users will be able to save 60% by paying only 40% of the cost of the smartphone when switching to another model after a year. If you use your smartphone for two years, the upgrade benefit will be 25%.

The updated terms of Samsung Upgrade apply to smartphones of the Galaxy S21 and S20FE series, and are available throughout Russia, subject to ordering a smartphone with delivery. The terms of the program in retail remain the same: registration for a year with a 50% benefit when you update your smartphone.

Recall that with Samsung Upgrade, you can use your smartphone, but not pay all of its cost at once. Instead, you need to make a monthly payment, as in the case of installments, but without having to pay the entire amount and without waiting for the expiration date of the contract. In addition, payments under the program are 25% lower than when choosing to purchase in installments for 24 months. For example, the monthly payment for Samsung Upgrade for the Galaxy S21 will be RUB 2,343. and when buying in installments 3 125 rubles. Galaxy S20 FE will cost only 1,562 rubles. according to Samsung Upgrade, when buying in installments for a smartphone, you will need to pay 2,083 rubles. monthly.

In addition, the Samsung Care + additional service program for 1 and 2 years has become available to users. The program allows you to repair your smartphone in case of damage in one of hundreds of Samsung authorized service centers throughout the country, using original spare parts. Another advantage of the new service program is that users are not charged fines and additional payments for the state of the device when exchanging for a new one.

The exchange process 1 itself has become much easier: you just need to hand over the device to the courier and get a new one. If the user does not complete the service program, then he will have to pay an additional amount equal to one monthly payment if there are scratches on the device, and three monthly payments if there are cracks or chips.

For 9990 rubles. (416 rubles per month) you can extend the warranty for 1 year and once contact the service center for a free screen or back panel replacement, and for 14,990 rubles. (625 rubles per month) – extend the warranty for 1 year and replace the screen or back panel twice.