Samsung has released a super-thin smartphone with a giant battery. Price





Samsung has announced the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone, which replaced last year’s M51, which was sold in Russia. The handset is only 7.8 mm thick with a 5000 mAh battery, which lasts for two days of talks.

Long lasting and thin

Samsung has announced the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone, positioned as a monster of autonomy due to a large battery. This model is also distinguished by a very thin case, taking into account the parameters of the battery.

The premiere of the Galaxy M52 5G took place in India, but there is a likelihood of its appearance on the Russian market. This is a direct descendant of the Galaxy M51 model, which was released in Europe at the end of August 2021 and reached Russia by September 9, 2021.

Compared to last year’s M51, powered by a 7000 mAh battery, the new M52 has surpassed its position in this regard – its battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh. On the other hand, the thickness of its body has decreased from 9.5 mm for the M51 to 7.8 mm while maintaining the screen size. The difference in thickness is 21%.

White does not appear in the description for the Galaxy M52 5G

In India, the smartphone will go on sale on October 3, 2021 at a price of 30 thousand rupees (29.6 thousand rubles at the exchange rate of the Central Bank on September 28, 2021) for a version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Modification for 8/128 GB will cost 32,000 rupees or 31.6 thousand rubles. Available colors – black and light blue, the body is made of plastic.

Galaxy M51 sample August 2020

At the time of publication of the material, representatives of the Russian office of Samsung could not answer a CNews inquiry about the availability of the Galaxy M52 5G in the Russian market, its cost and modifications. However, the likelihood of the appearance of this device on the Russian market is quite high, since its predecessor, the M51, is currently withdrawn from sale. At the time of release, the M51 cost 30 thousand rubles. for the version with a 128 GB drive and 6 GB of RAM.

Main competitive advantage

Autonomy is what Samsung is focusing on with the Galaxy M52 5G. The smartphone battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh supports fast charging with a capacity of up to 25 W, which uses a USB-C connector.

In the M52 5G, the main thing is the battery

According to Samsung, one battery charge is enough for 81 hours of music playback, 20 hours of video playback, 48 hours of calls or 17 hours of mobile Internet via Wi-Fi. For comparison, the Galaxy M51 with a 7000 mAh battery will last 34 hours on a single charge in video playback mode, 182 hours in audio player mode, 64 hours of talk time or 24 hours of mobile internet.

Having lost 2,000 mAh of battery capacity, the new Galaxy M52 5G is not only thinner, but also lighter than its predecessor. It weighs 173 grams versus 213 grams for the M51.

The processor has gotten better

The new Galaxy M52 5G features a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, announced in May 2021. It contains eight Kryo 670 cores at a frequency of up to 2.4 GHz, an Adreno 642L graphics card and an X53 cellular modem with access to fifth generation networks (5G) …

A more modern processor can have a positive effect not only on performance, but also on the autonomy of a smartphone.

The Galaxy M51 is equipped with an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, which debuted in April 2019. It is also eight-core (up to 2.2 GHz), but it does not have a 5G modem, and instead of the Adreno 642L video card, there is an Adreno 618.

Samsung claims that the processor performance in the new M52 5G has increased by 55%, while the video performance has jumped by 85%. All this is compared to the capabilities of the processor in the M51.

Minus one camera

Having installed a more modern processor in the M52 in comparison with the M51, Samsung compensated for this by depriving the new smartphone of one camera module. Behind it there are three sensors – the main 64 megapixel, ultra-wide-angle 12 megapixel (viewing angle 123 degrees) and a 5 megapixel macromodule. Additional camera parameters are not yet known.

Why Samsung got in the way of the fourth sensor remains a mystery

Meanwhile, the Galaxy M51 uses a quad camera. It includes the same modules as in the M52, but in addition to them there is a 5MP depth sensor for blurring the background when shooting portraits.

The front camera has not changed over the year. Both the M51 and M52 use a 32-megapixel sensor.

Screen and additional parameters

Another difference between the M52 and the M51 is support for 1 TB microSD cards versus a maximum of 512 GB in last year’s model. The M52 screen, while maintaining the 6.7-inch diagonal, received a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is not declared in the M51 – the refresh rate of its screen does not exceed 60 Hz.

Apple smartphones support 120 Hz only in phones that cost more than 100 thousand rubles.

Other display parameters have not changed. It’s still a Full HD + Super AMOLED panel with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. the front camera is still inscribed in a small circular hole near the top edge of the display.

It is noteworthy that in the description of the M52 Samsung indicates a diagonal of 17.2 cm, and in the M51 – at 16.95 mm. In reality, 6.7 inches is 17.018 cm.

Out of the box, the new Galaxy M52 5G ships with Android 11, the latest version of Google’s OS to date. In May 2021, Android 12 premiered, but this platform has not yet reached release. On top of Android 11, the M52 has Samsung One UI 3.1 firmware. The fingerprint scanner is located in the power button on the side.

Xiaomi may be thinner

Just a day before the premiere of the Galaxy M52 5G, the announcement of the Xiaomi Civi smartphone took place, in which the rate was also made on the minimum thickness of the case. It is 6.98 mm with a bottom frame thickness of 2.55 mm. The smartphone weighs 166 grams, runs on a 4500 mAh battery with 55-watt charging support and comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD + screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The camera list includes 64, 8 and 2 megapixels at the rear and 32 megapixels at the front. Available colors are glossy black, light blue and pink. Inside there is a Snapdragon 778G processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM and a storage of 128 or 256 GB. The price of a smartphone ranges from $ 400 (29.1 thousand rubles) to $ 500 (36.3 thousand rubles).

New Xiaomi has almost a record minimum thickness

According to the portal Android Authority, the global version of Civi is not worth waiting for. It will be available exclusively in China.