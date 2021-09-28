Scandal around figure skater Elizabeth Tursynbayeva: harsh statements from mom, apologies, harsh response to critics, who is right

The famous figure skater did not have time Elizabeth Tursynbaeva say goodbye to your fans as you find yourself at the center of an unpleasant story. Former student Eteri Tutberidze, representing Kazakhstan in the international arena, came under fire because of the careless statements of her own mother.

According to the woman, Elizabeth’s move from Russia was a huge mistake. She is confident that her daughter would have achieved much greater success under the Russian flag. Sultanalieva’s words angered the residents of Kazakhstan so much that Elizabeth first had to apologize for her mother, and then stand up to protect her from the rabid hat.

It is unlikely that the best skater in the history of her country dreamed of such an end to her career.

Mom Tursynbayeva dragged her daughter into a scandal

The vice-world champion – 2019 and the first ever adult performer of a pure quadruple jump has not gone on the ice for a long time, but her decision to end her career still upset the fans. The fans said goodbye to the skater touchingly and wished her luck in her next endeavors. But just a few days later, the athlete from a national idol turned into the main object of criticism. The reason for this was harsh words Padishakhan Sultanalieva, mother of Tursynbayeva.

The woman spoke unflatteringly about the conditions for training top skaters in Kazakhstan. In her opinion, the country practically does not provide support to its athletes in the international arena, and the undeveloped infrastructure affects the result. Sultanalieva admitted that she regrets very much about her daughter’s passing under the flag of Kazakhstan.

“We did not foresee the difficulties of playing for a country where there is no figure skating. When the country you represent is not regarded as a skating country on the world stage … it’s hell. No judges, no technical controllers, no backstage support at all. For powers that have been fighting for leadership for centuries, everything is laid down for victory. They stand up for their athletes and work with the judges. Big sport is equal to big politics. If my grandchildren want to become skaters, I will definitely tell them to play only for Russia, ”Sultanalieva said in an interview with Match TV.





The skater had to apologize for the words of the mother

Naturally, such a statement did not go unnoticed. In Kazakhstan, they were very offended by the words of Elizabeth’s mother. The fans recalled that it was with the money of Kazakhstani taxpayers that Tursynbaeva trained for several years in Canada at Brian Orser, one of the most expensive coaches in the world, and then worked in Russia with Eteri Tutberidze. In addition, the skater herself constantly thanked the authorities for their comprehensive support.

“I apologize for the words of my mother if they hurt someone. Unfortunately, we are now separately: she is in Moscow, and I am in Kazakhstan. I didn’t control the whole situation. It happens. I love her anyway, no matter what. She is now, perhaps, worried that she has said too much, ”Elizabeth wrote on her Instagram page.

The skater noted that her mother is a very emotional person and has the right to her own opinion. At the same time, Elizabeth never regretted that she changed her sports citizenship. She was always proud to represent Kazakhstan at major international tournaments, including the Olympics.

“I have said this more than once, but I want to say again that I am infinitely grateful to the National Olympic Committee, the leadership of the Kyzylorda region, the Ministry of Sports and Culture for their support throughout my career. I am doing well, and it was a great honor for me to represent Kazakhstan on the world stage, ”the athlete added.





The piquancy of the situation lies in the fact that Tursynbaeva now lives in Kazakhstan, where she is actively developing figure skating. The best single woman in the history of the country was provided with all the conditions for fruitful work, but one interview with my mother questioned all prospects.

“Mom only dreamed that everything would work out for me”

Sultanalieva’s statement is not devoid of logic. In Kazakhstan, despite the construction of ice rinks, there are serious problems with the training of young athletes, and in the international arena, figure skaters from this country really do not have the authority and support that Russia, the USA, Canada and Japan have. Another thing is that this did not prevent either Tursynbayeva or Denis Ten climb to the top under the flag of Kazakhstan. But if Elizabeth could play at a major tournament at least once if she played for Russia, it is a huge question.





Sultanalieva’s words turned out to be so painful for Kazakhstanis that there seems to be no end to harsh comments about this family. The situation reached such a level that Tursynbaeva, after apologizing for her mother, was forced to defend her.

“All these years my mother worked with me, there were many difficulties that you, the people who hear about me for the first time and write me all sorts of messages, do not know. She received nothing in return except stress and undermined nerves. She worked absolutely disinterestedly. Sometimes I also replaced the coach: sometimes we went to competitions together, trained for a long time in shopping centers, at such moments it was hard.

In an interview, she explained all the difficulties that we had, did not offend anyone, did not become personal. I didn’t drink from anybody’s well! Thanked for the support given to me. Personally, she gained nothing from this. She only dreamed that everything would work out for me.

I could not waste time explaining, but I was just offended. People who write like that, and what have you done? Did you bring up high-level athletes yourself? Try it first, then write, ”Elizabeth wrote on her Instagram.