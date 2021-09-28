Scandals at PSG: Messi did not shake hands with coach Pochettino, Mbappe complains about Neymar, Donnarumm does not play – September 27, 2021

In the summer of 2021, PSG destroyed the transfer market with a massive purchase by superstars. Ramos, Donnarumma, Wijnaldum, Hakimi and Messi as the icing on the cake. Moreover, they refused to give Mbappe to Real in Paris – they decided to wait until the end of his contract at the end of the season.

In Ligue 1 “PSG” as usual does not experience problems – the Parisians have 8 wins in 8 games and the purest first place. But in the Champions League, everything is not so sweet – in the first round, the superclub could not beat the modest Brugge, whose roster is estimated at 150 million euros (for comparison, PSG has 997 million).

Moreover, numerous stars hardly get along with each other, and there are more and more problems with them. Let’s go through all the cases.

Messi and Pochettino. A flammable situation occurred in the 76th minute of the PSG – Lyon match. Parisian coach Mauricio Pochettino decided to replace Leo, who received a slight injury – he decided to save his star. But the Argentinean did not like this move – he did not shake hands with the coach while leaving the field and made a grimace of bewilderment.

“He is the same person as we are, and he needs to adapt to the new club, and his family needs to adapt to the new society and new culture,” Pochettino tries to smooth things over. – Let’s let the player adjust to make him feel at home. Now everything is new to him. Messi is gradually getting to know his teammates. He intends to succeed and win big trophies for the club. “

In general, in Paris, Messi is all sad – in three matches he showed absolutely nothing. Lionel has been gaining shape for most of his French career, and is now recovering from an injury. There is a possibility that he will not be able to help the team in the most important Champions League match against Manchester City.

Sergio Ramos. So far, the Spanish defender cannot make his debut for Real Madrid. The 35-year-old has missed Euro 2020 due to injury. He was scheduled to return to service in mid-September after a hiatus for international matches, but recovery is still dragging on. Perhaps age makes itself felt. In August, Cadena Ser wrote that PSG were unhappy with Ramos’s arrogant behavior towards the club staff. And later the media wrote that Sergio asked the new coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, to help him stay in Madrid.

Neymar and Mbappe. Not so long ago, this couple was considered bosom friends – Neymar was even accused of negatively influencing the young teammate. But now in relation to the attackers there is a coolness. After a substitution in the match with Montpellier, the camera caught Mbappe’s conversation with team-mate Idriss Geye. “And he doesn’t pass me,” Mbappe said after the Brazilian made an assist to Julian Draxler. RMC reports that relations between Kilian and Neymar soured after joining Messi’s club. Allegedly, a Latin American company was created in the team (Messi, Di Maria, Paredes, Marquinhos, Navas), which exists a little bit separately from the team.

“There are always contradictions between the top players,” Pochettino fights back. “They are rivals who want to win and help the team succeed. I spoke to them separately. Perhaps they also talked to each other. There were also photos from training, where they were in high spirits. Small incidents can sometimes cause a stir, but in reality it’s all just talk. “

Gianluigi Donnarumma. The last story is Donnarumma’s dissatisfaction with his position in the team. The Italian was recognized as the best player in Euro 2020, but after moving to PSG, he sits behind the more experienced Keylor Navas. According to Corriere della Sera, Donnarumma is not included in the main squad because of Lionel Messi and the very Latin American brigade that supports the Costa Rican.

If the situation does not change in the near future, Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola will deal with the issue of employing his client in another club. Juventus is showing interest in Gianluigi.

Very soon, the renewed PSG will have its first serious test – the game against Manchester City in the Champions League. And here we will see how squabbles between the stars affect the team’s play.