Seattle Kraken win first game in history

National Hockey League (NHL) Seattle defeated Vancouver in the preseason game.

The fight ended with a score of 5: 3.

Riley Sheehan (23rd minute), Jared McCann (29), Ryan Donato (32) and Morgan Geeky (41, 55) scored goals for Seattle. Jack Rathbone (11), Brock Beser (12) and Nils Heglander (33) scored against Vancouver.

It was Seattle’s first game in history. The Kraken officially became the 32nd NHL club in April.

The team was formed as a result of the expansion draft on July 21, the Russians did not get into it.

https://twitter.com/SeattleKraken/status/1442331977403731969

The Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 4-0. The goals were scored by James Hamblin, Derek Ryan, Xavier Burgo and Brendan Perlini.

Anaheim beat San Jose with the score 6: 3, the striker of the winners Alexander Volkov scored the puck and provided an assist.

Preseason matches

Seattle – Vancouver – 5: 3

Edmonton – Calgary – 4: 0

Anaheim – San Jose – 6: 3

Washington – Boston – 2: 3 B

Florida – Nashville – 3: 1

Rangers 0 Islanders 4

Winnipeg – Ottawa – 2: 3 OT