https://ria.ru/20210728/serial-1743224262.html
Selena Gomez and Steve Martin investigate murder in a comedy series
Selena Gomez and Steve Martin are investigating a murder in a comedy series – Russia news today
Selena Gomez and Steve Martin investigate murder in a comedy series
On the YouTube channel of the Hulu platform, a trailer for the comedy series with elements of the thriller “Only murders in the building” has been published. RIA Novosti, 28.07.2021
2021-07-28T14: 50
2021-07-28T14: 50
2021-07-28T14: 50
the culture
culture News
movies and TV series
new york city
steve martin
Selena Gomez
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1c/1743226606_131-0:2140:1130_1920x0_80_0_0_63eb4b5d1f914418982c010ae0dfbd24.jpg
MOSCOW, July 28 – RIA Novosti. On the YouTube channel of the Hulu platform, a trailer for the comedy series with elements of the thriller “Only murders in the building” has been published. Starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short, the detective series takes place in a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan, New York, where a mysterious murder of a tenant takes place. Three neighbors (Martin, Gomez, Short) team up to find out who is the killer in the house. The screenplay was written by John Hoffman and co-written with Steve Martin. The show will premiere on August 31st via Hulu. On this day, three episodes will be posted on the platform at once, after which new episodes will be released on Tuesdays.
https://ria.ru/20210727/chucky-1742946123.html
new york city
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1c/1743226606_404-0:1911:1130_1920x0_80_0_0_f4f48d215e536a9bd7c7b7107098345c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
culture news, movies and TV series, new york city, steve martin, selena gomez
MOSCOW, July 28 – RIA Novosti. On the YouTube channel of the Hulu platform, a trailer for the comedy series with elements of the thriller “Only murders in the building” has been published.
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short played the main roles in the detective series.
The action takes place in Manhattan, New York in a high-rise apartment building, where a mysterious murder of one of the tenants takes place. Three neighbors (Martin, Gomez, Short) team up to find out who is the killer in the house.
The script was written by John Hoffman and co-written with Steve Martin.
The show will premiere on August 31st via Hulu. On this day, three episodes will be posted on the platform at once, after which new episodes will be released on Tuesdays.
Chucky returns in the trailer for the new series