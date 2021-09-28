Selena Gomez attacks a man in the Murders in One Building detective trailer

The actress’s partners on the set were Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Streaming service Hulu has unveiled a trailer for the upcoming comedy series Murders in the Same Building, co-written by humor veterans John Hoffman and Steve Martin. The latter also played one of the main roles.

Together with him, Martin Short and Selena Gomez played a trio of neighbors in an elite apartment complex on the Upper West Side. In the story, they decided to unite for the sake of investigating a terrible murder that happened in their house.

All three have different approaches to the search for evidence, which generates a lot of comical situations, but soon amateur investigators realize that the perpetrator also lives in the neighborhood.

Amy Ryan, Aaron Dominguez, Nathan Lane got minor roles in the 10-episode project. Four episodes were directed by Jamie Babbitt, who directed But I’m a Cheerleader.

Her colleagues – Sherine Dubis, Gillian Robespierre and Don Scardino – got two episodes each. The directors are behind such projects as “The Ozark”, “Silicon Valley”, “The Unyielding Kimmy Schmidt”.

The premiere of the series “Murders in the same building” will take place on August 31, 2021. Episodes will be released every week. It is not yet known whether the project will be extended for a second season.

