Selena Gomez gets a new ear piercing in the form of a spiral

Selena Gomez showed off the new spiral piercing in a TikTok video shared by two of her friends.

Selena Gomez, 29, is adding new piercings to her already fresh and unrivaled look. In a TikTok video shared by friends Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad from indie rock backing Girlpool, the pop singer flirtatiously showcased her new spiral piercing.

The new piercing was added when the singer-songwriter of the hit “Same Old Love” was with friends. After a failed trip to the Build-A-Bear workshop inside the mall, they quickly walked into the piercing studio, and now Selena has a new hole in her ear.

In the minute clip, Selena wears a light pink flowy dress with a matching mask as she chatting with a piercing shop employee and one of her male friends. After about 45 seconds, the video cuts to the singer-songwriter of the hit song “Good For You,” sitting in a chair and getting pierced in her left ear. The Only Murders in the Building star opted for a spiral piercing with a small gold hoop, which she showed off in Girlpool’s TikTok, published on Tuesday September 14th.

In a new episode VOGUE Selena Gomez reveals many secrets

This is not the first time the founder of the cosmetics brand Rare Beauty has been transforming. In April, the Disney star shocked her fans by changing her hair to blonde curls. In September, in episode 7 “Secrets of beauty VOGUE “, the actress and singer revealed all the secrets about her nightlife routine, beauty, her past tactlessness, and, of course, about her transformation of hair into a light shade.

“I recently became blonde and feel great. I think I’m definitely more characteristic when I’m blonde, ”said the singer.

“I felt like I could do crazy things with my hair or try new looks with makeup. It was so much fun. I think it was difficult to keep up for a while, but … I felt so cool and impulsive. ”

The singer, who sang the hit “Same Old Love” first went blonde in 2017, but now she has returned to her old, more familiar style.

“It was just a whole phase that I went through. I honestly miss it, I’m not going to lie, ”she said. “The blonde Selena is not gone forever, I’ll tell you that for sure.”

While it may have been short-lived, blonde Selena will be back in no time.