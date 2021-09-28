Selena Gomez has changed a lot lately and fans of the star have refused to believe in what they see, but there is a reason for that.

Due to health problems, the singer’s weight is constantly changing, but the audience and the paparazzi continue to criticize the girl.

Unidentified photographers took several pictures at the moment when the Hollywood star was leaving the cafe after lunch.

A short sweatshirt opened up the girl’s belly, and wide pants made her legs look more voluminous. Nobody expected to see the idol of millions from this angle.

Photo © Instagram / mbc.persia.official

The photos quickly spread across all social networks, creating a great resonance around Selena Gomez. Some Internet users began to taunt the 29-year-old star, noting that the girl’s belly became even more round, and her cheeks were clearly enlarged.

Photo © Instagram / mbc.persia.official

But not without those who began to defend Selena. The fans reminded the spiteful critics that the girl has health problems.

Focusing on the fact that in such situations it is necessary, on the contrary, to cheer up the Hollywood star, because she is trying her best.

“She’s still beautiful”

“We believe in you, you will cope with all the problems”

“Selena, we love you! You are the best”

Selena Gomez could indeed get a number of complications after kidney transplant surgery. She also struggled with lupus and bipolar disorder for a long time.