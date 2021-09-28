Selena Gomez in a romantic look at the beauty awards in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez

The annual Hollywood Beauty Awards 2020 took place in Los Angeles yesterday, starring 27-year-old Selena Gomez. The singer came to the beauty award accompanied by her faithful team of assistants: stylist Kate Young, makeup artist Hung Wango and hairdresser Marissa Marino.

This time, Kate, Hoon and Marissa have chosen a very delicate look for Gomez: she was wearing a pastel pink dress with a dropped shoulders in a free cut, complemented by silver sandals. Carrot lipstick became a bright detail in Selena’s look, and her hair was gathered in a careless bun.

At the event, Selena looked happy, smiled a lot, willingly posed for photographers and joked a lot while sitting at the table with her team. By the way, one of these moments got on the video: on it, Gomez says that the sleeves on her dress are so low that she cannot even drink water in peace.

