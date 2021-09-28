Selena Gomez supported Justin Bieber’s wife

Selena Gomez and Hayley Baldwin / Photo: Instagram

The famous American singer Selena Gomez, who frankly spoke about her personal life and kidney transplant, once again publicly supported the wife of Justin Bieber’s former lover Hailey Baldwin.

Many fans believe that there is a feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin, since the 25-year-old model married the singer’s ex-lover. But the star tries to prove it back every convenient moment.

The other day, Selena celebrated the release of the new album Rare in one of the restaurants in Hollywood. By coincidence, Bieber’s wife met with her friend in the same institution. The singer’s fans did not believe in the accident of the meeting, accusing the model that she had come to spoil Gomez’s mood on purpose. Moreover, they started posting angry comments towards the model on Instagram.

However, Selena Gomez did not support the fan’s animosity and confirmed that the meeting was indeed accidental: “Reading this is disgusting. It was completely unintentional. I am very disappointed that people talk to other people this way.”

Note that this is not the first time that Selena Gomez stands up for the wife of her ex-lover.