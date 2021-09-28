Selena Gomez’s beauty brand Rare Beauty debuts at Sephora and Ile de Beaute

For a healthy and even complexion, the range of products includes Always An Optimist Illuminating Primer, Always an Optimist 4-in-Mist, Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation and Liquid Touch Brighten Concealer, available 32 colors to suit all skin tones.

The Rare Beauty assortment also includes: With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in 8 shades and Lip Souffle MatteLip in 12 shades, Liquid Luminizer Positive Light in 8 shades, Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in 8 shades (with a matte or wet finish) , Brow Harmony pencil and gel in 8 shades and 3 makeup brushes.

Starting with the first Rare Beauty product sold, one percent of all sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to increase the availability of psychological care. The Rare Impact Foundation recently announced an ambitious goal of raising $ 100 million over the next 10 years to help close gaps in mental health services for the poor, making it one of the largest known corporate mental health foundations.