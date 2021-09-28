Semak – about Malmo, Dziuba with Azmun and chances for the Champions League playoffs – 09/28/2021

A source: AFP 2021

– Who will definitely miss the meeting? Is Azmun ready to come out at the base? – questions to Semak.

– Everyone is preparing for the game, except for Ozdoev and Karavaev. Everyone has a chance to come out at the base. Let’s see who can help the team.

– In what condition is Lovren?

– He is preparing for the game, missed a lot. Let’s see how ready he is, whether he can take part in the match.

– Why is Malmo dangerous?

– The team is quite experienced, scores a lot, there are good forwards Birmanchevic and Colak, experienced players in the middle line. On the defensive, there is Ahmedhojic, and many European clubs are looking after him. In terms of quality, this team is very good, one of the leaders in Swedish football. In the qualifying tournament they passed Ludogorets, Rangers. This speaks of the strength of the team. We have very difficult matches ahead of us.

– Does it press you that Zenit did not win eight matches in the Champions League?

– No, it doesn’t press. We prepare for each match separately, each game is a new story. We need to work harder, train harder for the results to be different.

– What matches of Malmo do you focus on in preparation: for the Swedish championship or for the Champions League? What can you say about the defenders – don’t you think that they are not even at the level of the Russian championship?

– We analyze all matches – both in the championship and in the Champions League. Ahmedhojic, Berget, Nielsen, Brorsson, Olsson are quality players, they have a pretty decent career behind them. This is a team that tries to play aggressively and high. Sometimes it affects the number of conceded goals, but the rest of the team is decent, well-equipped. We can also highlight the center of midfield – Christiansen, Innocent. Malmo has competitors in the championship, the tournament is not easy there. There is no overwhelming dominance this season.

– What would you like to improve since playing against Chelsea?

– These are different matches. For Chelsea, preparations are under way according to one scenario, for Malma – according to another. We have to attack more, control the ball. But Malmo has the same desire. Whoever is better prepared will have an advantage.

– What do Azmun and Dziuba mean to you?

– They are very important players for us. There are matches where they play together and there are matches where they play separately. These are our top scorers, we have no doubt that each of them will help us. This is good for the coaching staff. There is variation that we can apply when preparing for different matches.

– Massimiliano Allegri said that the matches with Zenit will be key. How do you react to this?

– I think he meant that the matches with us will be at the equator of the group stage, and the play-offs often determine the places in the table. I think he wanted to say about the location of the tours, and not about who is the favorite. The favorite of the group is Chelsea, the winner of the tournament. But no one doubts the strength of Juventus either.

– Malmo is also pursuing a goal to qualify from the group. How do you stop your opponent?

– We need to play better. We also have a desire to leave the group. How will the performance turn out – we’ll see. Chelsea and Juventus are favorites, but the points will be counted by the end of the group stage.

Alexey Sutormin: Zenit is the favorite? I do not want to throw loud words “

– Alexey, now you often play in a system with three central defenders. Can we say that you are more comfortable in this role than in the four defenders? And how do your tasks differ in different schemes?

– I will say that it is comfortable to play in both the five and the four. And according to the differences – in the top five you can play more attack, there is a belayer behind.

– In the last match against Krylya you took a penalty kick. Before that, in two matches this season, you also took penalties, but then Artyom Dziuba was not on the field. How did you decide now that you will shoot the penalty? Can you call you a full-time penalty taker?

– It was decided by the coaching staff. I can be called one of the full-time penalty takers – yes. Artem Dziuba and Serdar Azmun can always hit. Much depends on the state, on the minutes at which the blow is performed. If someone fresh comes out, then he has more chances. In general, those who are confident can take responsibility and shoot a penalty.

– In what mood is the team approaching the match with Malmo?

– In combat. The Champions League returns to St. Petersburg. I hope the team will show the best qualities and will be able to achieve the best result.

– What do you know about Malmo? Is this rival stronger than Brugge, which Zenit caught from the fourth basket a year ago?

– A good team, in the championship it is in the leading three. Can play five defenders, maybe four. This is a good team. She presses well, goes from defense to attack. Northern teams are good at wrestling. The opponent has strong right and left backs. As for Club Brugge, the Champions League shows that there are no weak ones. Everyone who makes it to the group round deserves to play here. It will be a difficult match for sure.

– Can Zenit be called a favorite?

– I don’t want to throw loud words – who is the favorite, who is the outsider. Everything is equal. We play at home with our fans. I hope we will show good football. If we succeed, then the result will be good for us.

– You are on the final list of the Russian national team. What does this challenge mean to you? How do you assess the likelihood of your debut for the national team in the next meetings?