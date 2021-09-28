Semak on the Zenit series without victories in the Champions League: “It doesn’t press. Each game is a new story “- Football

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak shared his expectations from the Champions League group round 2 round match against Malmo.

– Why is Malmo dangerous? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

– The team is quite experienced, scores a lot, very good forwards.

With regards to the middle lane, they are experienced players who can hardly be surprised by anything. With regards to defense, the same Ahmedhodjic, which many European clubs are eyeing. Everyone knows about Berget’s qualities, especially the attackers. In terms of quality, the team is very good, it is not for nothing that they are leaders in terms of the number of goals, the difference between goals scored and conceded.

The stage that they went through, in the form of qualification, Ludogorets and Rangers, all the more in the minority, speaks of the strength of this team. Naturally, we will have very difficult matches.

– When preparing for Malmo, are you more guided by the Champions League matches or the games of the Swedish championship, where the defenders are clearly not of the same level, even when compared with the Russian championship?

– We, of course, analyze all the matches – both in the championship and in the Champions League. As for the line of defense, I disagree – both Ahmedhodjic, and Berget, and Nielsen, and Brursson are quite high-quality players. Only one of them is a graduate, the rest have a long career behind them in very decent clubs and championships. So I disagree about defense.

The team tries to play aggressively and high, which sometimes affects the number of goals conceded. But the rest of the team is very decent and well-equipped in all lines. If we talk about the center of midfield, then Innocent is the player of the Nigeria national team, Christiansen is the Denmark national team. The team is very decent.

– I was referring rather to the opponents’ defenders.

– I don’t think that much, they have serious competitors. There are two more teams that are fighting for the first place, the championship is quite difficult. This calendar is now such that they play some of the last matches with outsiders. But in general, many matches are played in a good fight in the Swedish championship. There are several clubs that are fighting for the championship. There is no overwhelming dominance, at least this season.

– Zenit have not won the Champions League in their last eight matches. Does this put pressure on the team and you personally?

– No, it doesn’t press. We prepare for every match, every new game is a new story. The results show our strength that we need to work harder and train more for different results. Do everything that depends on us, – said Semak.