Semin left, Vitoria – not yet. What is the memory of the 9th round of the RPL :: Football :: RBC Sport

Spartak stopped the main striker of the championship, Guilherme almost crippled the opponent, Krasnodar defeated Sochi with nine, Zenit won again thanks to Dziuba. The main results of the ninth round of the RPL are in the material of RBC

Lokomotiv lost two national team players

The ninth round was opened by the game between Khimki and Lokomotiv. The match became quite resonant even despite the fact that both teams could not score goals – for the railroad workers this is already the second goalless draw in a row, and Khimki players did not realize a lot of chances in the second half.

In the first half, the teams played on equal terms – the same percentage of ball possession with a similar number of shots on target, but the advantage was on the side of the capital team. On the 3rd minute, Loko striker François Camano scored with a beautiful overhead shot after Girano Kirk’s pass, but after watching VAR the referee recorded an offside position and the goal was canceled. In the 32nd minute, the Guinean scored again – this time with a pass from Konstantin Maradishvili, but the referee again did not count the goal due to Kamano’s offside position.

The second time began with the removal of Lokomotiv goalkeeper Marinato Guilherme. On the 53rd minute, the goalkeeper of the Russian national team hit Khimki forward Kemale Ademi with a straight leg in the thigh after leaving the penalty area. The chief arbiter of the meeting, Alexei Amelin, did not immediately figure it out and consulted with the judges of the VAR for a long time. Former referee Sergei Khusainov, commenting on Guilherme’s foul, called the main problem not the goalkeeper’s kick itself, but the reaction of the referees.

“It’s a straight red. The problem is that it took a very long time to make a decision. This is not a sign of high qualification of referees, ”Khusainov noted.

A similar opinion was expressed by his colleague Igor Fedotov, according to whom, the Khimki player was just lucky that Guilherme got between the thigh and the pelvis.

If the blow fell a little higher or lower – “Guilherme would just kill him.”

After Guilherme was sent off, the penalty kick was assigned in favor of Lokomotiv, while Daniil Khudyakov, a pupil of the club, took the place at the goal of the red-greens. For the 17-year-old goalkeeper, this meeting was his debut in the RPL.

After the team of Marko Nikolic remained in the minority, Khimki fully took over the advantage – 11: 0 in shots in the second half in favor of the Moscow Region team. However, Igor Cherevchenko’s team failed to convert strikes into goals.

In the 79th minute, Loko lost another national team player. Stanislav Magkeev found himself on the lawn after winning a single combat with Ademi. The defender was only able to leave the field on a stretcher – later the club’s press service reported that the player had a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee joint.

Zenit retained its lead thanks to a controversial penalty

Zenit in the 9th round with great difficulty defeated Wings of the Soviets at home – 2: 1.

At the very beginning of the meeting, the team of Sergei Semak squeezed the opponent in the penalty area and occasionally allowed them to launch counterattacks. Despite the fact that the meeting logically led to Zenit’s goal, the guests were the first to distinguish themselves. The very first moment at Kritsyuk’s goal was effective for Samarans – in the 14th minute Anton Zinkovsky developed his team’s attack, shifted from the right flank to the center, shifted the ball from one foot to the other and opened the scoring with a long-range shot. For the 25-year-old midfielder, who was recently called up to the Russian national team for the first time, this goal was the first since March.

The champion of Russia answered closer to the break. On the 35th minute, Claudinho made a cross from the corner flag to Artem Dziuba, the Zenit striker won the fight against the Krylia defender and leveled the score with a strong header. For the striker, who refused to be called up to the national team for the October matches, this ball became the third of the season.

Zenit scored the winning goal thanks to Dziuba. At the 77th minute

defender of the guests Alexander Soldatenkov fouled on him in his own penalty area – referee Meshkov pointed to the point without a doubt. According to former judge Igor Fedotov, Dziuba “pretended to be a dolphin” and because of such penalties, football “turns into some kind of ballet.” Nevertheless, Meshkov did not change his decision – Alexey Sutormin is for sure and Ponce saved Vitoria from dismissal shot from the 11-meter mark and provided the team with three points.

Zenit, thanks to the victory over Krylya with 23 points, secured the first place.

Even before the meeting, a scandal could have happened. Sport24 reported that Spartak did not provide the bus for Ufa on time and the team would get to the stadium by taxi or metro. Later, the head of the press service of Muscovites, Dmitry Zelenov, asked not to panic and said that Ufa was going to the match by bus, everything is fine. “

Spartak, who lost Kutepov due to a bruise and Larsson due to a cold before the match, started the first half very confidently. Already in the 3rd minute, Bakaev cut the Ufa defense with a pass, Ponce had only to hit accurately – the Argentine striker scored the fourth goal of the season.

And after 25 minutes, the guests themselves gave the Muscovites a goal. On the 28th minute, Ufa defender Konstantin Pliev gave a pass directly to the foot of Quincy Promes, who confidently converted a one-on-one exit with Alexander Belenov.

Ufa, which includes the top scorer of the season Hamid Agalarov, could not respond with anything, although the guests more often attacked and created chances at the penalty area of ​​Aleksndra Maksimenko.

Spartak has finally interrupted a four-legged streak of victories over Ufa and won a third dry victory in the championship – before that, he did not concede only in matches with Ural (1: 0) and Wings of the Soviets (1: 0) … Muscovites have rehabilitated themselves after the defeat in the derby in the last round, but on Thursday they will have a difficult trip to Naples – in the second round of the Europa League, Spartak will play against Napoli, which won six victories in six rounds of Serie A.

Krasnodar defeated Sochi, ending the match with nine

The southern derby has never gone without goals – in six meetings the teams score at least twice for two. In the ninth round, Krasnodar and Sochi played football rich in attacks, inflicting a total of 30 shots on goal and 14 on target, but only Krasnodar scored.

On the 3rd minute, a pupil of the club, Eduard Spertsyan, picked up the ball in the center of the field, burst into the penalty area and opened the scoring with an accurate shot into the far corner. The midfielder’s goal was applauded even by the club owner Sergey Galitsky, who rarely attends Krasnodar games lately.

On the 21st minute, Krasnodar’s newcomer Grzegorz Krykhovyak gave a splendid pass to Remi Cabella across the entire field, and the Frenchman, having beautifully beaten the Sochi defender, doubled the lead.

However, the game could turn over – in the 36th minute, Urosh Spaich fouls on Mateo Cassierre and earned a red. First, the referee showed the Krasnodar player a yellow card, but after watching the VAR, he changed his mind and removed the player.

In the second half, Krasnodar brought the score to a devastating one – Spertsyan earned a penalty, and Krykhovyak scored the first goal in the new RPL season and the second for Krasnodar.

And 15 minutes before the end of the meeting, the hosts remained with nine men – midfielder Alesandr Chernikov received a second yellow card for a foul on Sochi defender Igor Yurganov. However, even a serious numerical advantage did not allow the guests to score a goal of prestige – Krasnodar defeated Sochi in the derby, but the club’s management was still dissatisfied. General Director of Krasnodar Vladimir Khashig criticized the work of Vladislav Bezborodov, who worked for VAR, accusing him of putting pressure on the young judge, who “in principle did not know what to do.”

Ural won the first victory in the RPL, Rostov lost after Semin left

Also in the ninth round, Ural, thanks to goals from Eric Bikfalfi and Andrey Yegorychev, won their first victory in the RPL and caught up with Rostov on points. For the Yekaterinburg club, the victory was the second in a row after the cup meeting with Vladimir Torpedo (2: 0).

The day before the match against Akhmat, Rostov parted ways with Yuri Semin – the 74-year-old coach worked in the team for only 52 days, won one match out of seven and was eliminated from the Russian Cup after being defeated by Chaika, playing in the third division. In the 9th round, “Rostov” again failed to win – Grozny won over Rostov with a score of 2: 1. Now the southerners with six points share the last place in the championship with Ural.

Rubin lost away to Dynamo (0: 2). After the meeting, the security officers, referring to the sanitary regulations, refused to let Kazan head coach Leonid Slutsky, who was serving a suspension and watched the match from the stands, and the team’s general director Rustem Saimanov, into the locker room. Slutsky and the head of the club came to the players from the stands to the clean zone and allegedly violated the rules. Also, several representatives of the club were not allowed into the dressing room of Rubin.

The match between Nizhny Novgorod and CSKA closed the round. CSKA defeated the debutants of the RPL with a score of 2: 0 thanks to goals from Bakhtiyor Zainutdinov and Ilzat Akhmetov from the penalty spot.