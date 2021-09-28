Sergey Semak: “Each new game is a new story”

Press conference of the head coach of the blue-white-blue ahead of the meeting with Malmö.



– Sergei Bogdanovich, who will definitely miss the game? Is Azmun ready to come out at the base?

– Everyone is preparing for the match, except for Ozdoev and Karavaev. Everyone has a chance to come out at the base. Let’s see, think about who and how much will be ready to help and will be useful to the team.

– Why is Malmö dangerous? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

– The team is quite experienced, scores a lot, very good forwards, as Alexei said – both Birmanchevich and Cholak.

With regards to the middle lane, they are experienced players who can hardly be surprised by anything. With regards to defense, the same Ahmedhodjic, which many European clubs are eyeing. Everyone knows about Berget’s qualities, especially the attackers. In terms of quality, the team is very good, it is not for nothing that they are leaders in terms of the number of goals, the difference between goals scored and conceded.

The stage that they went through, in the form of qualification, Ludogorets and Glasgow Rangers, all the more in the minority, speaks of the strength of this team. Naturally, we will have very difficult matches.

– What is Dejan Lovren’s playing tone?

– As I said, he is preparing for the match. I missed a lot. Let’s see how ready he is and whether he can take part in the game.

– When preparing for Malmö, do you focus more on the Champions League matches, qualifications and the group stage, or on the games of the Swedish championship, where the defenders are clearly not of the same level, even when compared with the Russian championship?

– We, of course, analyze all the matches – both in the championship and in the Champions League. As for the line of defense, I disagree – both Ahmedhodjic, and Berget, and Nielsen, and Brursson are quite high-quality players. Only one of them is a graduate, the rest have a long career behind them in very decent clubs and championships. So I disagree about defense.

The team tries to play aggressively and high, which sometimes affects the number of goals conceded. But the rest of the team is very decent and well-equipped in all lines. If we talk about the center of midfield, then Innocent is the player of the Nigeria national team, Christiansen is the Denmark national team. The team is very decent.

– I meant rather the defenders of the opponents.

– I don’t think that much, they have serious competitors. There are two more teams that are fighting for the first place, the championship is quite difficult. This calendar is now such that they play some of the last matches with outsiders. But in general, many matches are played in a good fight in the Swedish championship. There are several clubs that are fighting for the championship. There is no overwhelming dominance, at least this season.

– Zenit have not won the Champions League in their last eight matches. Does this put pressure on the team and you personally?

– No, it doesn’t press. We prepare for every match, every new game is a new story. The results show our strength that we need to work harder and train more for different results. Do everything that depends on us.

– What can we expect from Zenit in tomorrow’s game? What can you improve from the game against Chelsea?

– These are completely different matches. Preparation for Chelsea followed one scenario, for Malmö in a different way. We must control the ball more, attack, but we understand that the opponent has the same desire. The one who turns out to be stronger, better prepared for many factors, will have an advantage. We hope that tomorrow we will be able to show a good game. I have no doubt that Malmö will also try to show the best game. Let’s see who will be stronger.



– Malmö are fighting for the third place in the group. What do you need to do to get around them in this desire?

– The simplest thing is to play better. Both we and Malmö have a desire to leave the group. Let’s see how our performance and Malmö’s performance will turn out. Each team has a clear and understandable task. There are favorites – Juventus and Chelsea, however, we will go from game to game. Points scored, which, I hope, will be, we will count closer to the end of the stage. And our goals will depend on how we play and how many points we score.

– What can you say about Dziuba and Azmun? What do they mean for your team?

– They are very important players for us. There are matches in which they play together, there are, where not, depending on the state of a particular player. These are our top scorers in recent years. We have no doubt that each of them will help our team. Football players are diverse in terms of strengths, and that’s good for the coaching staff. There is some variation that we can apply when preparing for a particular match.

– Allegri said that the games against Zenit are key for Juventus. Can you say the same? Is it Juventus or Malmo?

– I think Allegri meant that these matches will be key at the equator. As a rule, the ratio of places in the standings is determined by the play-off matches in the middle of the rally, the third and fourth. When there are two games left, the location is clear, plus or minus. Not in terms of who is the favorite. Of course, the favorite is Chelsea, the representative of England, the strongest league in my opinion. No one doubts the strength of Juventus either. As for the distribution of seats, this is football, everything happens here. Our business is to work, to work. We will see the result.