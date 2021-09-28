Shakhtar and Inter drew in the Champions League match – 09/28/2021

The match was attended by Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik, who won three prestigious world heavyweight titles on Sunday night, defeating Briton Anthony Joshua in a 12-round bout in London by unanimous decision. The 34-year-old Ukrainian won the titles of world champion according to the versions of the World Boxing Association (WBA, with the prefix “super”), the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

The teams play in Group D together with Moldovan Sheriff and Spanish Real Madrid. Earlier in the first round, Roberto de Dzerbi’s charges lost away to the debutant of the tournament “Sheriff” (0: 2). Inter in the last match lost at home to Real Madrid (0: 1).

Both clubs have met each other in the Champions League for the fifth time, on the account of “Inter” one victory, four other matches ended in a draw.

Inter is the champion of Italy in the 2020/21 season, won three times in the European Cup and the Champions League (1964, 1965, 2010). Shakhtar finished second in the Ukrainian championship standings last season, reaching the third qualifying round of the main European Cup tournament, from which they made it to the group stage. two-legged confrontation with the Spanish “Barcelona”. In the next round, Inter will host Sheriff on October 19, Shakhtar will play at home with Real on the same day.