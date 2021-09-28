Shalimov: you can breathe a little, the last place seriously put pressure on Ural

Ural head coach Igor Shalimov shared his impressions of the RPL round 9 match with Arsenal (2: 0).

“Everyone is happy that we took these three points, which are most important for us. Today and tomorrow it will be possible to breathe out a little, because the last place in the table was seriously pressing. Emotions are positive, and as for the game, it seems to me that we played competently. Today we decided not to put pressure on the opponents, so Erik played on the defensive midfielder. We blocked the zones, played defense without the ball, did not try to take it away, advancing with large forces to the foreign half of the field.

Everything went well for us. When we had the ball, we created chances, there were enough of them today, we scored two goals in the first half. I don’t know what happened to the hand, we looked at VAR for five minutes, but from the game I think that we kept it under control. The second half was already played in a row, although they could have increased it: for example, Slava Podberezkin had an episode when he ran away from his half of the field and could score a third. In this case, it would have become completely easier, but without that they kept everything under control and deservedly won today.

Didn’t it seem that after the replacement of Gadzhimuradov, the game on his flank became less intense? No, it didn’t seem that way. Firstly, the substitution was made because he was hooked and it was necessary to put a new player there. Secondly, it was important to hold the ball: Podberezkin is less fast than Gadzhimuradov, but more combinational. And Gadzhik was too addicted, tired by that time. It was necessary to work out in defense, and we have already seen that it became difficult for him. Based on this, they made a replacement, I think it was successful. Finally, I would like to thank our fans. Finally we won. They come to the home tribune, they are on the road, we saw them both in Kazan and in Vladimir. Many thanks to them, we will get out of this situation together, “the Ural press service quotes Shalimov as saying.