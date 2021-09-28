Sheriff defeated Real Madrid in the Champions League, the decisive goal in the 90th minute was scored by the ex-Tambov player

Moldovan Sheriff won an away victory over Real Madrid in the 2nd round of the Champions League group stage.

The meeting took place at the Santiago Bernabeu and ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the guests. Jasurbek Yakhshibaev sent the ball to Thibault Courtois in the 25th minute, and Karim Benzema scored from the 11-meter mark in the second half against Madrid. Note that for the Frenchman, this goal was 72nd in the Champions League, he surpassed the number of goals scored in the tournament of ex-striker “Real” Raul.

In the 72nd minute, Bruno Sousa took the Moldovan club forward, but the main referee of the meeting, Lawrence Visser, kept track of the offside position and canceled the goal after VAR. The point in the match was set by the ex-player of “Tambov” Sebastian Till, scoring in minutes added to the second half.

“Sheriff” from Tiraspol, for the first time in history, made it to the group stage of the Champions League, with 6 points tops the standings of group D, “Real” is located next, with 3 points in the asset.

In the next round, Sheriff will visit Inter on October 19, while Real will meet with Shakhtar from Donetsk.

In a parallel match, Borussia Dortmund beat Sporting by a minimum score at home thanks to a goal from Doniella Malen in the 37th minute. In the 74th minute Malen could have scored a brace, but the goal was also canceled after watching the VAR.

The German club has 6 points and is in 2nd place in Group C, while Sporting has suffered a second defeat in a row and is 4th.

On October 19, Borussia will play Ajax away and Sporting will play Besiktas.

Borussia Dortmund – Sporting. 1: 0. Doniell Malen

Champions League. Group round. 2nd round

Group D

Real (Madrid) – Sheriff (Tiraspol) – 2: 1 (0: 1)

Goals: Benzema, 65 (penalty) (VIDEO). – Yakhshibaev, 25 (VIDEO). Thiel, 90.

Group C

Borussia (Dortmund) – Sporting (Lisbon) – 1: 0 (1: 0)

Goals: Malen, 37 (VIDEO).