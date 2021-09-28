Sheriff won more victories in two Champions League rounds than Russian clubs in two seasons

Moldovan “Sheriff” won more victories at the main stage of the tournament in two rounds of the group stage of the Champions League than Russian clubs in two seasons.

Sheriff, who made their debut in the group stage this season, beat Shakhtar (2: 0) and Real Madrid (2: 1). The Russian clubs that participated in the last two seasons of the Champions League – Zenit and Krasnodar – were able to achieve only one victory. Last season Krasnodar beat Rennes (1: 0).

Today, 28 September, Spanish Real Madrid met with Moldovan Sheriff in the Champions League group stage match of the 2nd round. Group D meeting took place at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid (Spain). The confrontation ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the guests.

On the 25th minute, the players of the Moldavian “Sheriff” opened the scoring in the match with Madrid “Real”. The guests organized a quick attack, Cristiano ran down the left flank and gently hung into the penalty area, where Jasurbek Yakhshiboev jumped out and sent the ball into the far corner of the goal with his head. In the 65th minute, Karim Benzema converted the penalty assigned to a foul on Vinicius. A minute before the end of regular time, Traore fought in the penalty area of ​​Real Madrid, the ball bounced to the ex-player of Tambov Sebastian Thiel, who adjusted and delivered a magnificent blow to the far top corner.