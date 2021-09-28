Shiloh Jolie-Pitt took the path of femininity









It seems that the eldest biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still figured it out on her own. Her hair is getting longer and her shorts are shorter …









Angelina Jolie and Shiloh





14-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is considered the most famous star child. Largely due to the fact that as a child she asked to call herself John. The girl refused to wear cute outfits and long hair – she was much more attracted by boyish loose shorts and short haircuts.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt never spoke publicly about the peculiarities of their child, but they also clearly did not try to ban something from their daughter.

Insiders said that Angie fully supports the girl in her desire to express herself in any way and even calls her John. But the star father still had questions about the identification of his daughter and how this could affect her fate.War Girl: How Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Prepares for the Major Battle Against Feminine Nature

It was rumored that the heiress of celebrities was already taking hormone therapy and was preparing to undergo gender reassignment surgery after her 18th birthday. It just seems that this is not destined to happen.









Angelina Jolie and Shiloh





The fact is that in the second half of 2020, Shiloh was increasingly noticed in images that were not characteristic of her earlier. For the first time in her life, the schoolgirl began to grow long hair and even wear girlish outfits – albeit very restrained and close to the unisex style.

So the other day, the paparazzi caught Jolie with her daughter shopping in a women’s clothing boutique. This time Shiloh came out in micro-shorts from jeans. But just six months ago, she would have gladly exchanged them for laconic breeches.

Judging by the pictures, the girl continues to grow her hair, although she collects it in a bun. Perhaps while it is uncomfortable for her to walk with loose curls. Or maybe Shilo is just a little shy about such an obvious manifestation of femininity in public.

It’s even hard to imagine what it is like for young Jolie-Pitt now! The eyes of the whole world are riveted to her – after all, literally everyone knows her difficult story of self-identification.

It remains to be hoped that soon Shiloh will cease to be ashamed of those around him and straighten his shoulders. After all, the most important thing is to love yourself for who you are, and not strive to radically change your nature when there are doubts about the need for this transition.