Should we expect success from McLaren in the next races?

At the Russian Grand Prix, only a tactical error deprived McLaren of a second victory in a row. McLaren, which until the recent race in Monza had not won Formula 1 for nine years, and this year was considered at best as a third force not claiming to fight the leaders.

Moreover, both in Monza and in Sochi, the pilots in orange cars were ahead without any help from competitors (in the form of major mistakes or falling under someone else’s hot hand) or judges. So is it possible now to expand the list of top F1 teams to three and include McLaren there?

Read also:

Direct flights

The success of the cars from Woking at Monza had a completely intelligible explanation – the atypical nature of the Italian track. The legendary “temple of speed” is one of the rarest racing circuits in the calendar, where the dynamics of the car on the straight lines is much more important than the downforce. And it was the speed of McLaren on the straight lines that provided the pilots with a good pace and did not allow, for example, Lewis Hamilton to overtake Lando Norris.

But Sochi is a completely different matter. In terms of average speed, the Russian track is a solid middling F1: there are neither very slow turns, nor sweeping straight lines. However, even here Norris was in the lead thanks to his own efforts, and not a gift from fortune.

Moreover, at the Russian Grand Prix McLaren was not the fastest car. In terms of maximum speed, Norris lost both to Bottas and Hamilton and Alonso to Leclair. Dan Riccardo did not even make it into the top ten, losing, for example, to Mika Schumacher.

This can be seen from the results of the sectors. Despite the fact that the best lap in Sochi remained with Landau, in the first sector with a long starting straight, the Briton lost to his competitors. Here Norris has only the fifth result. Behind the same Hamilton – and Verstappen the McLaren pilot lost almost half a second.

How, then, did he complete the best lap in the race?

Universal machine

Although in relation to Monza we are talking about the extremes in which the McLaren car is very strong, in fact, a very versatile car was built in Woking. For the entire season, there were only three races in which the McLaren driver was not at the finish line in the top 5.

These are Spain (where Riccardo came sixth), Hungary (where both pilots were mixed in the first corner) and the Netherlands, where everything was bad. What do these tracks have in common? Demanding downforce. And on the slow Hungaroring, and on the rather fast Zandvoort, and on the versatile, spineless Barcelona, ​​the pressure is extremely important. And we can assume that the McLaren car in terms of downforce does not reach the desired levels.

However, Norris’ podium in Monaco and the team’s strong performance in Baku show that the days when McLaren was exclusively the queen of long straights are over. Yes, there is still no aerodynamics of the level of Red Bull, but the versatility has taken to the next level. And the mid-speed turns of the second and third sectors in Sochi were quite comfortable for the orange car.

So convenient that Norris not only put together a circle better than Hamilton – he also brought the seven-time champion eight hundredths in the sum of the top three sectors.

So what does this mean for the future?

Stages in Monza and Sochi were initially considered “Mercedes”, so the success of McLaren with a German engine on them, though surprising, but not too much. However, now we are waiting for a change in the vector. At least that’s what Red Bull hopes for.

The tracks in Turkey, the USA and Mexico look like racetracks with equal opportunities for everyone. This means that McLaren is more likely to lag behind the two leaders, and Ferrari may well roll on rivals from Woking.

But the gap between the duo of top teams and Norris and Riccardo has become so small that if Hamilton and Verstappen can breathe relatively calmly, then Bottas and Perez will now be constantly under threat. And, apparently, not only from Lando’s side.

The McLaren is extremely good on the straights, efficient in fast corners and versatile. Perhaps the duo of top teams has not yet expanded into a trio, but it has definitely turned into two and a half. And this tail is ready to get ahead at every opportunity.

Read also: