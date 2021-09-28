Slutskaya about Utyasheva: “You certainly can’t hang her on the same honor roll with Kabaeva”

Alina Kabaeva

Only Laysan Utyasheva was not so categorical. The athlete was upset by the unfair decision of the judges, but she did not attack the Israeli athlete either. “In no case do I want to belittle the merits of Lina Ashram: the phenomenal ability to get together at the most crucial moment is your strong point … For the first time in history, she snatched a victory for her country, did not flinch,” the gymnast mused.

However, the opinion of the TV personality was not to everyone’s liking. The usually non-public Kabaeva, whom Laysan considers a close friend, even expressed her displeasure. “Utyasheva has no right to comment on the shameful refereeing against our athlete,” Alina said.

Slutskaya remembered the conflict, after a month and a half

Yesterday, 42-year-old Irina Slutskaya entered into a seemingly forgotten dispute. The skater decided to put Utyasheva back in her place: “Let’s start with the fact that Laysan, unlike Alina, has never been a superstar in rhythmic gymnastics. Her highest achievement is the world champion in the team competition. She did not even qualify for the Olympic Games and never participated in them. And in the all-around, I have never been a champion of Russia, or a European champion, or a world champion. Therefore, she certainly cannot be hung on the same board of honor with Kabaeva. These are different weight categories. “

However, Slutskaya did not receive support from subscribers. In response to the athletes’ reasoning, many said that Laysan has the right to her own opinion, and her words do not in the least offend Russian gymnasts. “Then, comrades, we must also be silent, we do not have sports regalia! And how untimely the post was written, like everyone has calmed down already! ”; “If it were not for the injury to the legs of Utyasheva, with whom she trained and competed for eight months, it is not known who would have become the Olympic champion. You, Irina, could you ride with broken bones? ”; “I read the post by Utyasheva, which she wrote after the final. There is nothing offensive or horrible there. I was very worried about Dinah. I was dissatisfied with the refereeing, ”users write.

Laysan concentrated on her leading career

Photo: Legion-Media