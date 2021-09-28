Slutskaya: “The title” Honored Master of Sports “Utyasheva was presented because of Viner”

Irina Slutskaya

Despite her many years of friendship with Laysan, Kabaeva erupted in criticism of her. Alina said that she respects the merits of her friend, but they are not so great as to allow herself to comment on the situation with Averina. “Ashram didn’t“ snatch victory ”, it was just that our athlete was stupidly and unceremoniously deprived of the gold medal,” the Olympic champion was indignant.

Almost two months after the scandal, Irina Slutskaya decided to express her opinion. The 42-year-old figure skater was in solidarity with Kabaeva, also highlighting the difference in the statuses of the gymnasts.

“All that she has achieved – both the world champion in the team competition, where she performed with one event out of eight, and the title of“ Honored Master of Sports ”, which was presented to her for her birthday – these are all the merits not of her, but of her coach Irina Viner. This is reality. And, proceeding from this reality, it would be necessary to behave decently. And not to be afraid to defend your family, your country, ”the figure skater was indignant.

The star said that Laysan was simply trying to be pleasant to both parties. But Irina considers such an approach to be cowardice: “It was necessary to find the strength in oneself in order to defend these very values, and not wag his tail and not try to be pleasant to everyone in all respects. These are the manifestations of power. Like in sports. “

By the way, not everyone supported Slutskaya in her judgments. Many were surprised that the skater remembered the conflict only now. “What is the point of this belated post?”; “Look, they played the same sport, both have a right to their opinion about it. But measuring your right to express yourself by the number of achievements is, to say the least, strange. Or is it okay for Olympic champions, but not for other athletes? ” – subscribers write.

