Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Free access to Microsoft Office programs can be obtained through the company’s website. This is reported by CNet.

Ahead of the release of the new version of Microsoft’s office suite, which is slated for October 5, media journalists talked about ways to access Office for free. The first was named the option with access to the cloud service Office 365 for students or teachers of educational institutions. In this case, you need to register on the Microsoft website using the corporate email of the training organization and count on a preferential subscription.

The journalists called the second option the possibility of issuing a temporary subscription for a period of one month. To get it, you need to go to the Microsoft 365 website and activate a temporary subscription by linking a bank card. “If you do not cancel your subscription before the month expires, you will be charged $ 100 for annual access,” the authors warned.

According to experts, the third and most common option for obtaining free access is the connection of a free Microsoft 365 subscription. Unlike the paid one, it includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Outlook, Calendar and Skype services. The disadvantage of this method is the fact that the services with such a subscription can only be used through a browser and with an active Internet connection.

Earlier, journalists told how to be among the first to get the new version of Windows 11 for free. To do this, you must use the Release Preview program.