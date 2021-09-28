Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Windows updates will be reduced in size. This is reported by the Windows Latest edition.

Before the official release of Windows 11, Microsoft representatives talked about how the update to the new version will take place. The new rules will apply to both the download of the new OS and future updates. The company disclosed information that updates for Windows 11 will weigh about 40 percent less than updates for Windows 10.

Also, Microsoft engineers have declassified data that major updates for the operating system will come once a year. The mechanism for receiving updates will be optimized: the algorithm will compare the update package with the files that are already installed on the user’s computer and download only the necessary components. This will save disk space on your PC.

In addition, the corporation admitted that the process of updating the system will be less visible to consumers than before. The algorithm will send updates to the computer during those hours when the user usually does not use the PC. During the installation of updates – as before – the computer will be restarted several times.

Earlier, journalists told how to get Windows 11 for free among the first users. To do this, you must enroll in Microsoft’s Release Preview program.