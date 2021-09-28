Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Windows 10 users have reported issues after installing the latest update. This is reported by the Windows Latest edition.

Users of Microsoft’s OS told about the next problematic update in social networks. As noted by journalists, the KB5005565 update was available for Windows 10 versions 21H2, 21H1, 20H2 and 2004. In particular, the installation and deployment of the update lead to unexpected problems when launching some applications. A white screen may appear when logging in.

For a number of users, an update from Windows disabled the driver for hardware from Intel, for example, disrupted the operation of wireless interfaces. “The Intel driver issues a POWER FAILURE and then Windows installs a faulty Bluetooth driver in its place,” one user complained.

Microsoft has already acknowledged the update issues and promised to fix them. The company announced the release of fixing updates. Prior to their release, KB5005565 can be manually uninstalled via the Update Center.

In late summer, Windows users reported game issues after installing some of the latest updates. In particular, the OS broke the function of switching between windows and programs. If you uninstall the installed updates, then the problems will disappear.