Sony has “exciting” and “fantastic” ideas for future PS5 updates

The PS5 is not even a year old now, and this is coupled with the fact that, unlike the Xbox Series X / S, it has a completely revamped user interface, which means that when it comes to the user interface and features of its OS, there is still a lot of room for improvement. Some of these improvements have already been included, but it looks like we can expect much, much more in the future.

Speaking in an interview with the Official PlayStation Blog, PlayStation’s Senior Vice President of Platform Hideaki Nishino said that Sony has a ‘giant list’ of improvements it wants to make to the PS5 system based on the feedback it has received for the PS4, and that there are many “ interesting, exciting, fantastic ”improvements that are currently also under development.

“We’ve learned a lot through PS4 and continue to learn about how players use the system and how games behave. We know what is the most acceptable and the most popular; what functions are not used. So we had a gigantic list of things before the PS5 launch that we wanted to do. Actually, we dreamed of doing everything.

“Have I digested the entire list? I don’t think so yet. But, the list contains interesting, exciting, fantastic ideas. At the same time, we launched PS5. So we get a bunch of feedback from the community through social media or system telemetry, and also from the media, my family, my friends. We have tons of testimonial lists. “

Nishino also says that instead of just focusing on firmware updates, Sony also wants to keep tweaking more minor things and adding new features for users.

“Our updates are not only about [основных] firmware updates. If you look closely at the PS5 system, we change the UX behavior quite often over the network. Sometimes we do some customization for a specific group of people to see how these features are used. So now it is dynamic. “

We’ve already started to see improvements to the PS5 UI (for example, trophies are displayed vertically again), and if Sony continues to make changes in the same vein, fans will have something to count on.