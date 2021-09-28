Spartak representative about Gazizov’s case in Ufa court: Themis’ Antifootball caused a flurry of questions. The Code of Civil Procedure of the Russian Federation also provides for the “third half” – Football

Tatyana Zavyalova, a representative of “Spartak” in litigation with the former general director of the club Shamil Gazizov, assessed the work of the courts.

The Antifootball of Themis in the Oktyabrsky Court caused a flurry of questions, bewilderment and unsolvable doubts not only among the football club and its shareholder, but also among lawyers, sports commentators, bloggers and fans.

We hope that the appellate court will become a “visiting field” for both teams and hope [Газизова] to the “home arena” will not be justified. And if in football a lot depends on preparation and luck, then I want to believe that the law will prevail in the Republican Supreme Court.

But if the lawlessness of the first instance gets away with it, and the Bashkirian Armed Forces considers that the collection of hundreds of millions in one touch is legal, then the Code of Civil Procedure of the Russian Federation provides for the possibility of both a “third half” and a “fourth”.

During the meeting, the judge rejected all the procedural filings of Spartak: he refused both a counterclaim, and the involvement of JSC Capital Assets and Leonid Fedun by third parties, and in the interrogation of a witness, in the suspension of proceedings pending resolution in the Moscow Arbitration Court of the corporate the claim of Capital Assets against Spartak and Gazizov.

They refused in everything and to the “Capital Assets” specially arrived at the court. It is interesting that Gazizov himself did not appear in the trial.

It is striking how easily procedural norms were violated, and how easily an unjust decision for huge sums was made. In one session, the defendant was denied all at once, even that which could not be denied! On the principles “it will do anyway, we come in large numbers here, we know better here how everything should be”.

It would be more logical to accept everything, consider and make a decision. But no! We will not acquaint the defendant with the case, we will not even sew and number it, it will go away with us!

And we’ll also shout boorishly into the phone: “Why are you all sending and sending complaints? What language should I speak with you, ”Zavyalova said.

As part of the termination of the employment contract, an additional agreement was concluded between Fedun and Gazizov, providing for the payment of 299.4 million rubles of severance pay to Gazizov.

Gazizov’s side won two cases on this issue, in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Ufa and in the Moscow Arbitration Court. In both cases, appeals have been filed, the sessions on which will be held in the Supreme Court of Bashkortostan (October 5) and the Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal, respectively.

Fedun told the court that he signed the agreement because he was misled on two points of the employment contract. Later it became known that the board of directors of the club did not give Fedun authority sign an additional agreement with Gazizov.

Gazizov left Spartak on December 8, 2020. He worked in the Moscow club for less than six months. Now he works in Ufa as the general director.