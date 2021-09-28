Stanislava Konstantinova told how hard it was for her at the Evgeni Plushenko Academy

Russian figure skater Stanislav Konstantinovled by Victoria Butsaeva, told how hard it was for her last season when she trained with Alexandra Volkova at the Academy “Angels Plushenko”, owned by the two-time Olympic champion Evgenia Plushenko…

“I can’t say that it was easier for me there than before. It was very difficult for me last season. I was moving on a wild internal reserve. Deep down, I understood that I would not reach the heights of some championships, so it was not entirely clear to me what I was working for. But all the same, every day I got up and went to plow like a robot. But this cannot work forever. At some point, you just burn out, get tired and don’t understand where to get your strength. It seems that you have everything, but you cannot.

But I am glad that now I am gradually coming out of this state. Thanks to Victoria Evgenievna. There was no pressure from her side like: “Why do you need this? You won’t put yourself together tomorrow. ” Only support that allows me to find myself. Now I skate first of all so that I feel good. So that I was satisfied with myself and knew that I did everything I can, ”Sport24 quotes Konstantinova.

