Sterling explains refusal to rematch with Ian

American UFC fighter Aljamain Sterling explained why he refused to rematch with Russian Peter Yan.

– As always, I like to share the truth and be honest with my fans who don’t care about the health of the fighters. The training is going well, but I have a hard time even having two rounds of sparring, as the fatigue and spasms still persist. According to the surgeon, all this is due to the fact that my nerves have not yet recovered from the operation that I underwent. For this reason, I do not want to ruin all the benefits of surgery with the risk of getting even more serious injury.

Initially, I wanted to fight in December, but I had to follow the plan and accept the fight earlier. Unfortunately, my body didn’t agree with this – I asked Petr Jan to wait so I was the first to kick his ass in the UFC. All this time I was playing catch-up, trying to get back sooner than possible.

Here’s a short version of what happened. Fortunately, the UFC understands how serious spinal surgery can be, and give me extra time to fully recover, and there is no longer any excuse when I will fight again, Sterling wrote on his Instagram.

We will remind, on March 7, Ian lost to Sterling as a result of disqualification for a knee blow and lost the UFC champion title.

The rivals were supposed to have a rematch in the framework of the UFC 267 tournament, which will be held on the night of October 31 in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Read also: