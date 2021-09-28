Superclub of China “Guangzhou Evergrande” is bankrupt. The team has already left the coach Fabio Cannavaro

The Chinese Super League is rapidly losing the status of not only one of the richest, but also the most prosperous championships. Following the introduction of a limit on salaries, the question of the existence of clubs, and leading ones, arose. A couple of years ago, it was hard to imagine that Guangzhou Evergrande, which won the Chinese Championship 8 times in the last 10 years and twice during this period, will face the problems of Guangzhou Evergrande.

Guangzhou is close to bankruptcy due to the insolvency of its sponsor, one of the largest real estate operators Evergrande, whose debt reached $ 309 billion (2% of China’s GDP), plus an unknown amount of debt on the off-balance sheet account. On September 15, Evergrande skipped interest payments on loans (about $ 100 million) and will soon be outsourced to the company.

Paulinho, Gaunzhou Evergrande Photo: Getty Images

Since 2010, when Evergrande became the club’s main sponsor, the Tigers have been shelling out huge sums of money for player transfers. In 2016, the club paid 42 million euros for the transfer of Atletico Madrid striker Jackson Martinez, and three years later the same amount was accumulated by Barcelona for Paulinho’s transfer.

In 2016, Evergrande built the largest football school in the world in just 10 months, spending $ 185 million on construction. Next year, Guangzhou planned to open a new 105,000-seat stadium worth $ 1.7 billion. But now the construction is frozen.

The effects of financial uncertainty are already being felt at the club. Head coach Fabio Cannavaro, who has worked with Guangzhou since 2017, left the Tigers – his contract was terminated by agreement of both parties. The 2006 World Champion is now unlikely to find such generous employers, shelling out 14 million euros a year. Former team captain Zhi Zheng will become the acting head coach.

Gaunzhou New Stadium Photo: Getty Images

Other clubs are experiencing similar problems. Jiangsu Suning won the national championship for the first time last season and was disbanded a month later due to the problems of Suning. Also, Tianjin Tianhai was declared bankrupt, and the management of the Dalian club has not yet decided whether it will perform in the new season that starts on December 1.

Gaunzhou was founded in 1954.

Forbes estimates the team was valued at $ 282 million in 2016, the highest of any Chinese soccer team at the time.

