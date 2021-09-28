Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will receive a 10.5 “screen and Unisoc processor

South Korean giant Samsung is preparing to release a mid-range tablet Galaxy Tab A8 2021. Information about the characteristics of this gadget was at the disposal of Internet sources.

It is reported that the basis of the novelty will be the Unisoc T618 processor. The chip combines eight processing cores: two Arm Cortex-A75 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores at the same frequency. The Mali G52 MP2 GPU accelerator is responsible for graphics processing.

The device will receive a 10.5-inch WUXGA display with a resolution of 1920 × 1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. A 5-megapixel camera will be located in the front part, and an 8-megapixel one in the back.

Buyers will be able to choose between versions with 3 and 4 GB of RAM. The capacity of the flash drive in the first case will be 32 GB, in the second – 64 and 128 GB.

It talks about the presence of a Dolby Atmos audio system with four speakers, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a balanced USB Type-C port. Dimensions – 246.7 x 161.8 x 6.9 mm (8.7 mm in the area of ​​the rear camera).

Power will be provided by a 7040 mAh rechargeable battery. Some modifications will support LTE cellular communications. Available in silver, gold and gray colors.