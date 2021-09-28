Tatiana Tarasova defended Dani Milokhin

Tatiana Tarasova

For some reason, some netizens decided that Danya was not worthy to take part in such shows, since his fame and current activities seem very dubious.

“Milokhin in the” Lednikovoe “? All right, you don’t have to watch the program ”; “What was Milokhin called for? This boy does not inspire confidence at all! ”; “Can we wait for Morgenstern next season?”; “I won’t look! Is there no one more worthy of Dani Milokhin? Who moves it? And why are you, dear Tatyana Anatolyevna, keeping quiet? ”; Milokhin is the same fall as Buzova in the last season. The pipe is full … “- the audience is indignant.

Tarasova did not remain silent and tried to protect the TikTok star, who, by the way, will debut in the ice show on Channel One. “And your commentary and syllable is the height of the intellect, right?” – said the 74-year-old coach to numerous indignations.

do not missDava is filming Ice Age. Blogger needs urgent surgery

As for Dani, he does not pay attention to the negativity in his address and is already actively training with his partner Evgenia Medvedeva. Recently, Zhenya published a video from the first lessons on her personal blog.

Recall, in addition to Milokhin, Ksenia Borodina, Daria Melnikova, Gela Meskhi and many other famous people will perform for the first time in the project.

Photo: Instagram