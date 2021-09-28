The 1966 world champion died :: Football :: RBC Sport

The former footballer passed away at the age of 83 after a long illness. Playing for English Liverpool for almost a decade, he scored 285 goals

Read us on News News

Roger Hunt, 1966 FIFA World Cup Champion, died in England. This was reported by the press service of Liverpool.

The athlete died after a long illness at the age of 83, his diagnosis has not been reported.

“Everyone at Liverpool is thinking about Roger’s family and friends during this sad and difficult time,” the club said.

Liverpool tied Brentford to top the Premier League table



Roger Hunt joined Liverpool in 1958 and played with the team until 1969. He played 492 matches for the club, in which he scored 285 goals. This makes him the second most scoring scorer in the history of the English team.

The top scorer in Liverpool’s history remains Ian Rush, who intermittently played for the team from 1980 to 1996. On account of his 346 goals scored.

Roger Hunt played 34 matches for England and scored 18 goals. At the 1966 World Cup, he scored three goals in six matches. In the final, the British beat the FRG national team with a score of 4: 2.